Share Market Update – Coal India Share Price Target 2025

Coal India Share Price Target 2025:- Coal India Limited (CIL) is a key player in India’s energy sector, supplying the majority of the country’s coal needs. As India continues to rely on coal for power generation and industrial use, the company’s revenue is expected to stay strong in 2025. Government policies, rising electricity demand, and expansion plans could drive its growth. Coal India Share Price on NSE as of 10 February 2025 is 378.75 INR.

Coal India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 379.50

High: 383.00

Low: 376.00

Mkt cap: 2.33LCr

P/E ratio: 5.94

Div yield: 6.63%

52-wk high: 543.55

52-wk low: 361.25

Coal India Share Price Chart

Coal India Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Coal India Share Price Target Years Coal India Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Coal India Share Price Target 2025 January ₹396 Coal India Share Price Target 2025 February ₹400 Coal India Share Price Target 2025 March ₹420 Coal India Share Price Target 2025 April ₹440 Coal India Share Price Target 2025 May ₹460 Coal India Share Price Target 2025 June ₹480 Coal India Share Price Target 2025 July ₹500 Coal India Share Price Target 2025 August ₹510 Coal India Share Price Target 2025 September ₹520 Coal India Share Price Target 2025 October ₹530 Coal India Share Price Target 2025 November ₹540 Coal India Share Price Target 2025 December ₹550

Coal India Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 63.13%

FII: 8.58%

DII: 22.58%

Public: 5.7%

Key Factors Affecting Coal India Share Price Growth

Rising Energy Demand – With India’s growing industrialization and increasing power needs, the demand for coal remains strong, supporting Coal India’s revenue growth.

Government Policies and Reforms – Policies related to coal mining, privatization, and environmental regulations can impact the company’s operations and future expansion.

Production and Supply Efficiency – Improving mining efficiency, reducing production costs, and ensuring steady coal supply to power plants will play a crucial role in revenue and profitability.

Global Coal Prices – International coal price trends can influence domestic coal pricing and exports, affecting Coal India’s financial performance.

Shift to Renewable Energy – While coal remains a major energy source, the increasing adoption of renewable energy may impact long-term growth, making diversification and sustainability efforts important for the company.

Risks and Challenges for Coal India Share Price

Government Regulations and Policies – Stricter environmental policies, carbon tax, or restrictions on coal mining can impact Coal India’s operations and profitability.

Shift to Renewable Energy – The growing push for clean energy sources like solar and wind power may reduce coal demand over time, affecting the company’s long-term growth.

Operational and Labor Issues – Challenges like mining inefficiencies, labor strikes, and transportation bottlenecks can disrupt production and supply, impacting revenue.

Price Fluctuations – Domestic and global coal price volatility can affect profit margins, especially if demand weakens or production costs rise.

Competition from Private Players – Increased privatization and new players entering the coal sector may lead to market share loss for Coal India, affecting its dominance and revenue growth.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025