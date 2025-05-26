Coal India Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Coal India Ltd is the largest coal-producing company in India and a major player in the global coal industry. It is a state-owned enterprise responsible for supplying coal to various industries, including power generation, cement, and steel. Coal India Share Price on NSE as of 26 May 2025 is 401.30 INR. Here are more details on Coal India Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Coal India Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹400.20

High Price: ₹403.00

Low Price: ₹399.00

Previous Close: ₹398.85

Volume: 4,178,408

Value (Lacs): ₹16,776.31

P/E ratio: 6.99

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: ₹543.55

52-wk low: ₹349.25

Mkt cap: ₹247,433Cr

Face Value: ₹10

Coal India Share Price Chart

Coal India Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Coal India Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹560 2026 ₹650 2027 ₹755 2028 ₹840 2090 ₹960 2030 ₹1065

Coal India Share Price Target 2025

Coal India share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹560. Here are four key factors affecting the growth of Coal India Ltd share price target for 2025:

Increased Coal Production and Supply

Expanding production capacity to meet growing demand for coal, especially in the power and industrial sectors, can drive higher revenues and fuel market growth for Coal India. Diversification into Renewable Energy

The company’s efforts to diversify into renewable energy sources, such as solar power, can enhance its growth prospects and align with India’s clean energy goals, attracting investors. Technological Advancements in Mining

The adoption of advanced mining technologies and automation can improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and increase coal output, supporting long-term growth. Infrastructure Development and Logistics

Improving logistics infrastructure for coal transportation, including railways and ports, will streamline supply chains, reduce delays, and enhance the overall profitability of Coal India.

Coal India Share Price Target 2030

Coal India share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1065. Here are four key risks and challenges that could impact Coal India Ltd share price target for 2030:

Environmental and Regulatory Pressures

Stricter environmental regulations and increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions could lead to higher compliance costs and restrictions on coal mining activities, affecting production and profitability. Transition to Renewable Energy

As India and the world move towards renewable energy sources, a reduced reliance on coal for power generation could result in lower demand for coal, impacting Coal India’s long-term growth prospects. Supply Chain and Infrastructure Constraints

Any disruptions in the supply chain, such as transportation issues or delays in infrastructure development, could hinder the company’s ability to meet production targets and affect revenue growth. Volatility in Global Coal Prices

Fluctuations in global coal prices due to geopolitical factors or changes in demand from key international markets can impact Coal India’s export revenues and overall financial performance.

Shareholding Pattern For Coal India Ltd

Promoters: 63.13%

DII: 11.97%

Mutual Funds: 11.38%

FII: 7.74%

Retail and Others: 5.78%

Coal India Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 1.27T -6.15% Operating expense 482.84B -35.71% Net income 353.58B -5.47% Net profit margin 27.85 0.72% Earnings per share 57.37 -5.47% EBITDA 470.63B -1.74% Effective tax rate 24.84% —

