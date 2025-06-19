Share Market Update – Control Print Share Price Target 2025

Control Print Share Price Target 2025

Ankita Vasishtha

Control Print Share Price Target 2025:- Control Print Limited, founded in 1991 and based in Mumbai, is a leading Indian manufacturer of coding and marking machines used to print details like batch numbers, dates, and barcodes on products. They make everything in-house—from printers and lasers to inks, ribbons, and consumables—at two modern factories in Nalagarh and Guwahati, with over 800 employees and 300 trained engineers. The company has a strong presence across India with 11 branch offices and serves 1,700+ cities, alongside outlets in countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Kenya, and the Philippines. Control Print Share Price on NSE as of 19 June 2025 is 789.00 INR.

Control Print Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 818.00
  • High: 828.90
  • Low: 782.15
  • Mkt cap: 1.26KCr
  • P/E ratio: 12.61
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 887.65
  • 52-wk low: 547.00

Control Print Share Price Chart

Control Print Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Control Print Share Price Target Years Control Print Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 January
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 February
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 March
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 April
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 May
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 June ₹830
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 July ₹840
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 August ₹850
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 September ₹860
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 October ₹870
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 November ₹880
Control Print Share Price Target 2025 December ₹900

Control Print Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 52.98%
  • FII: 3.47%
  • DII: 0.58%
  • Public: 42.96%

Key Factors Affecting Control Print Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors that could influence Control Print’s share price target for 2025:

1. Shift Toward High-Growth Packaging Segment

Control Print is increasingly focusing on packaging-related coding and marking, a sub-sector growing at 9–15% annually in India, outperforming traditional print services.

2. Product & Market Diversification through Strategic Acquisitions

The company has acquired stakes in international firms (e.g. Mark Print BV and Codeology Group), boosted its non-CIJ product portfolio, and created a JV with V‑Shapes Packaging. This expands its global footprint and reduces dependency on legacy segments.

3. Robust Financial & Profit Growth with Cost Discipline

For H1 FY25, Control Print reported ~12% YoY growth in PBT and ~15–16% growth in PAT and EPS, while maintaining cost of goods sold ≈40% of sales.

4. Strong Projection to Achieve ₹400 Cr Revenue by 2025

Management reaffirmed its target to reach ₹400 crore in standalone sales by 2025, while sustaining healthy margins around 25%, indicating disciplined expansion.

5. Increasing Recurring Revenue Share and Consumables Sales

With more than 64% of revenue coming from consumables and growing installed base (~17,000+ printers), the company is transitioning from one-time equipment sales to higher-margin, repeat-service income.

Risks and Challenges for Control Print Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Control Print’s share price target for 2025:

1. Dependence on a Few Industries

Control Print’s major clients come from sectors like FMCG, pharma, and packaging. Any slowdown or disruption in these sectors—due to regulatory changes, inflation, or weak demand—can negatively impact sales volumes.

2. Fluctuations in Consumable Demand

While consumables offer recurring income, customer buying behavior can shift due to price sensitivity, machine downtime, or use of third-party inks, affecting Control Print’s profit margins.

3. Competition from Global Players

Control Print faces strong competition from multinational coding and marking solution providers like Domino, Videojet, and Hitachi. Price wars or technological advantages by competitors can lead to market share loss.

4. Currency and Import Dependency Risks

Though the company manufactures domestically, it still imports some components and technologies. Currency volatility or global supply chain disruptions could increase costs and affect timelines.

5. Execution Risk in International Expansion

Control Print has made acquisitions in Europe and started joint ventures to enter new markets. Any mismanagement, cultural mismatch, or underperformance in these new ventures could hurt growth expectations and investor sentiment.

