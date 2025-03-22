CoreWeave’s IPO is believed to be oversubscribed after the first day

CoreWeave, an Nvidia-backed business, had its initial public offering on Thursday oversubscribed due to early mutual fund backing and one-on-one conversions, Bloomberg reported.

According to Bloomberg sources, the CoreWeaveIPO was oversubscribed, potentially raising $2.7 billion at the top of the advertised range. According to sources, the deal will likely be priced next Thursday and traded the following day, indicating it is still in the early stages. The messages are likely to be disseminated as early as Friday. The cloud computing firm, one of the hottest companies in artificial intelligence, began marketing on Thursday.

Investors were offered shares in a price range of $47 to $55, according to the company’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The corporation and some of its supporters offer 49 million shares in the transaction. Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are leading the IPO, which 11 additional advisors support. CoreWeave shares are anticipated to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker name CRWV. CoreWeave had previously announced an IPO of $4 billion before lowering the objective to $2.7 billion. On Thursday, CoreWeave said that its initial public offering in the United States might be valued at up to $26 billion.

The listing is critical to the resurrection of a mostly dormant US IPO market and a barometer of investor demand for new entrants in a sector that has powered stock markets to record highs over the last two years.