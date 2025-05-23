CPCL Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is an integrated oil refining company with IPOD parent Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Incorporated back in 1965, CPCL has two large refineries located at Manali, Tamil Nadu and the second one at Nagapattinamin. The firm’s main business is operating as an upstream company that processes crude oil into different petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline, kerosene, and LPG.

CPCL is responsible for supplying southern India’s energy requirements and supporting the country’s fuel supplies. The company also has strong corporate social responsibilities in matters concerning the environment and efficiency in using energy in their businesses.

CPCL Share Price Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 691.00

Today’s High: 698.50

Today’s Low: 676.30

Current Share Price: 684.70

Market Capital: 10.19KCr

P/E: 47.61

Dividend Yield: 5.95%

52 Week High: 1,275.00

52 Week Low: 433.10

CPCL Share Price Recent Graph

Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 to 2030

The following table shows the share target price for upcoming years, which is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert predictions.

S.No. Share Price Target Years Share Target Value 2025 1280 2026 1605 2027 1986 2028 2304 2029 2616 2030 2948

Shareholding Pattern For CPCL Share Price

Promoters: 67.29%

Retail And Others: 16.14%

Foreign Institutions: 15.78%

Other Domestic Institutions: 0.45%

Mutual Funds: 0.35%

CPCL Share Price Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

Here are the details of the annual income statement of the company.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 593.56B -10.92% Operating Expenses 25.36B 22.58% Net Income 2.14B -92.20% Net Profit Margin 0.36 -91.26% Earning Per Share 11.65 -93.60% EBITDA 10.16B -77.65% Effective Tax Rate 13.90% NA

Challenges For CPCL Share Price

Volatility in Crude Oil Prices

Therefore, it can be seen that even small changes in global crude oil prices have observable effects on refining margins.

Regulatory Changes

Certain factors can influence the profitability of organizations; the government policies on fuel pricing as well as environmental regulation.

Currency Risk

They saw the depreciation of the Indian Rupee as a negative because it led to high costs of imports and, thus reduction of their profit margin.

Competition

Market share is an issue affected by cutthroat competition from its private and public sector refining counterparts.