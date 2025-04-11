Share Market Update – Cummins India Share Price Target 2025

Cummins India Share Price Target 2025:- Cummins India Limited is a leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines, power generation systems, and related components, serving various sectors including automotive, industrial, and power generation. Cummins India maintains a healthy dividend payout, recently declaring a 900% final dividend, amounting to ₹18 per share. Cummins India Share Price on NSE as of 11 April 2025 is 2,767.05 INR.

Cummins India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2,738.00

High: 2,789.65

Low: 2,690.00

Mkt cap: 77.10KCr

P/E ratio: 38.17

Div yield: 1.37%

52-wk high: 4,171.90

52-wk low: 2,580.00

Cummins India Share Price Chart

Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Cummins India Share Price Target Years Cummins India Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 January – Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 February – Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 March – Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 April ₹2800 Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3000 Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 June ₹3200 Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 July ₹3400 Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 August ₹3600 Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 September ₹3800 Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 October ₹4000 Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 November ₹4200 Cummins India Share Price Target 2025 December ₹4400

Cummins India Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 51%

FII: 18.1%

DII: 21.91%

Public: 9%

Key Factors Affecting Cummins India Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Cummins India’s share price by 2025:​

Robust Financial Performance: Cummins India has demonstrated strong financial results, with a 22% year-on-year increase in sales and an 11.9% rise in profit after tax in Q3 FY25. This growth is driven by both domestic and export markets, reflecting the company’s solid market position. Expansion into Clean Energy Solutions: The launch of the HELM™ engine platforms in January 2025 showcases Cummins India’s commitment to innovative and sustainable power solutions. These platforms, capable of utilizing multiple fuels including hydrogen, position the company favorably in the evolving energy sector. Government Infrastructure Initiatives: Ongoing and upcoming government projects, particularly in infrastructure development, are expected to boost demand for Cummins India’s products. The company’s involvement in these initiatives could significantly contribute to revenue growth. Export Market Recovery: A notable 43% year-on-year growth in exports indicates a strong rebound in international markets. This resurgence enhances Cummins India’s revenue streams and reduces reliance on domestic sales. ​ Focus on Research and Development (R&D): Continuous investment in R&D enables Cummins India to stay ahead in technology and product offerings. This focus ensures the company remains competitive and can meet the evolving needs of various industries.

Risks and Challenges for Cummins India Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Cummins India’s share price target for 2025:​

Global Market Weakness: Cummins anticipates slightly weaker demand in the North American on-highway truck markets, particularly in the first half of 2025. This could affect overall revenue growth. High Valuation Concerns: Cummins India’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 39.87x, slightly above the industry average of 36.39x. This premium valuation may limit upside potential and make the stock more susceptible to market corrections. Dividend Sustainability: The company paid out 52% of its earnings as dividends last year, and 83% of its free cash flow. Such high payout ratios might constrain reinvestment opportunities and affect long-term growth. Currency Fluctuations: As Cummins India has significant export operations, fluctuations in currency exchange rates can impact profitability and revenue.​ Competitive Pressures: The company faces stiff competition from both domestic and international players in the power solutions market. Maintaining market share and margins amidst such competition is a continuous challenge.

