Share Market Update – Dabur Share Price Target 2025

Dabur Share Price Target 2025:- Dabur, a well-known FMCG company, is expected to see steady growth in its share price by 2025, driven by strong demand for its herbal and ayurvedic products. The company’s expansion into new markets, innovative product launches, and focus on digital sales are key factors supporting its growth. Dabur Share Price on BOM as of 29 March 2025 is 506.80 INR.

Dabur Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 513.00

High: 519.45

Low: 503.80

Mkt cap: 89.82KCr

P/E ratio: 50.10

Div yield: 1.09%

52-wk high: 672.00

52-wk low: 480.00

Dabur Share Price Chart

Dabur Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Dabur Share Price Target Years Dabur Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Dabur Share Price Target 2025 January – Dabur Share Price Target 2025 February – Dabur Share Price Target 2025 March ₹520 Dabur Share Price Target 2025 April ₹535 Dabur Share Price Target 2025 May ₹550 Dabur Share Price Target 2025 June ₹565 Dabur Share Price Target 2025 July ₹580 Dabur Share Price Target 2025 August ₹600 Dabur Share Price Target 2025 September ₹620 Dabur Share Price Target 2025 October ₹640 Dabur Share Price Target 2025 November ₹660 Dabur Share Price Target 2025 December ₹675

Dabur Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 66.26%

FII: 13.27%

DII: 14.92%

Public: 5.54%

Key Factors Affecting Dabur Share Price Growth

Strong Brand & Market Presence – Dabur’s well-established brand in the FMCG sector and its wide product portfolio in health, personal care, and food categories support consistent growth.

Expansion in Rural & International Markets – Increasing penetration in rural India and growing exports to international markets can boost revenue and profitability.

Demand for Ayurvedic & Natural Products – Rising consumer preference for herbal, organic, and Ayurvedic products benefits Dabur, as it is a leader in this segment.

Innovation & New Product Launches – Continuous innovation in products, along with expansion into newer categories, can drive higher sales and market share.

Economic & Consumer Spending Trends – A strong economic environment and higher disposable incomes in India will positively impact demand for Dabur’s products, supporting stock price growth.

Risks and Challenges for Dabur Share Price

Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in the cost of key ingredients like herbs, honey, and packaging materials can impact profit margins.

Intense Market Competition – Dabur faces strong competition from both domestic and global FMCG brands, which can affect market share and pricing power.

Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Changes in government regulations, taxation policies, or quality standards could impact Dabur’s operations and product approvals.

Economic Slowdowns & Inflation – High inflation or economic downturns can reduce consumer spending, affecting sales and revenue growth.

Supply Chain Disruptions – Challenges in sourcing raw materials, transportation, or global supply chain issues can impact product availability and profitability.

