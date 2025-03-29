Dabur Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Dabur Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Dabur Share Price Target 2025:- Dabur, a well-known FMCG company, is expected to see steady growth in its share price by 2025, driven by strong demand for its herbal and ayurvedic products. The company’s expansion into new markets, innovative product launches, and focus on digital sales are key factors supporting its growth. Dabur Share Price on BOM as of 29 March 2025 is 506.80 INR.

Dabur Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 513.00
  • High: 519.45
  • Low: 503.80
  • Mkt cap: 89.82KCr
  • P/E ratio: 50.10
  • Div yield: 1.09%
  • 52-wk high: 672.00
  • 52-wk low: 480.00

Dabur Share Price Chart

Dabur Share Price Chart

Dabur Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Dabur Share Price Target Years Dabur Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 January
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 February
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 March ₹520
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 April ₹535
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 May ₹550
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 June ₹565
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 July ₹580
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 August ₹600
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 September ₹620
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 October ₹640
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 November ₹660
Dabur Share Price Target 2025 December ₹675

Dabur Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 66.26%
  • FII: 13.27%
  • DII: 14.92%
  • Public: 5.54%

Key Factors Affecting Dabur Share Price Growth

  • Strong Brand & Market Presence – Dabur’s well-established brand in the FMCG sector and its wide product portfolio in health, personal care, and food categories support consistent growth.

  • Expansion in Rural & International Markets – Increasing penetration in rural India and growing exports to international markets can boost revenue and profitability.

  • Demand for Ayurvedic & Natural Products – Rising consumer preference for herbal, organic, and Ayurvedic products benefits Dabur, as it is a leader in this segment.

  • Innovation & New Product Launches – Continuous innovation in products, along with expansion into newer categories, can drive higher sales and market share.

  • Economic & Consumer Spending Trends – A strong economic environment and higher disposable incomes in India will positively impact demand for Dabur’s products, supporting stock price growth.

Risks and Challenges for Dabur Share Price

  • Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in the cost of key ingredients like herbs, honey, and packaging materials can impact profit margins.

  • Intense Market Competition – Dabur faces strong competition from both domestic and global FMCG brands, which can affect market share and pricing power.

  • Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Changes in government regulations, taxation policies, or quality standards could impact Dabur’s operations and product approvals.

  • Economic Slowdowns & Inflation – High inflation or economic downturns can reduce consumer spending, affecting sales and revenue growth.

  • Supply Chain Disruptions – Challenges in sourcing raw materials, transportation, or global supply chain issues can impact product availability and profitability.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Croissance Share Price Target

Croissance Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByRonak Sharma

Croissance Ltd, established in 1994, is a public company primarily involved in real estate and construction services. Based in Bengaluru, India, it has a modest market capitalization of approximately ₹26 crore. Despite its early ventures into manufacturing medical-grade tissue adhesives, the company now focuses on realty operations. Croissance Share Price on BOM as of 19…

Time Technoplast Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Time Technoplast Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Time Technoplast Share Price Target 2025:- Time Technoplast’s share price in 2025 will depend on various factors, including demand for its plastic and composite products, expansion in global markets, and innovation in sustainable packaging solutions. The company’s growth could be driven by strong demand in sectors like industrial packaging, infrastructure, and automotive. Time Technoplast Share…

Visaka Industries Share Price Target

Visaka Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

ByRonak Sharma

Visaka Industries Ltd is a prominent player in the Indian building materials and sustainable products sector. Established in 1981, the company is known for its wide range of products, including fiber cement sheets, Vnext boards, and eco-friendly roofing solutions. Visaka Industries Share Price on NSE as of 9 January 2025 is 101.39 INR. Here will…

Ultracab Share Price Target

Ultracab Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

Ultracab (India) Ltd is a leading manufacturer of electrical cables and wires, catering to various industries such as power, construction, and telecommunications. Known for its high-quality products, the company offers a wide range of cables, including control, instrumentation, and power cables. Ultracab has established a strong reputation in both domestic and international markets, focusing on…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *