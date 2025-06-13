DAM Capital Advisors Ltd is a leading financial services firm in India, specializing in investment banking, equity capital markets, and advisory services. Known for its expertise in managing IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate fundraising, the company serves diverse clients, including corporates, institutions, and high-net-worth individuals. DAM Capital Advisors Share Price on NSE as of 27 December 2024 is 277.75 INR. Here is more details on DAM Capital Advisors Share Price Target 2024, 2025, 2026 to 2030.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 287.00

High: 287.40

Low: 268.10

Mkt cap: 1.95KCr

P/E ratio: 18.92

Div yield: 0.36%

52-wk high: 456.90

52-wk low: 195.55

Dam Capital Advisors Share Price Chart

Dam Capital Advisors Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Dam Capital Advisors Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹460 2026 ₹670 2027 ₹855 2028 ₹1065 2029 ₹1264 2030 ₹1475

Dam Capital Advisors Share Price Target 2025

Dam Capital Advisors share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹460. Here are 4 Key Factors Affecting Growth for DAM Capital Advisors Share Price Target 2025:

Rising Demand for IPO Management : As more companies look to go public, DAM Capital’s expertise in managing IPOs and related capital market activities will drive revenue growth.

Expansion into Emerging Markets : Targeting smaller and mid-sized companies in emerging industries can help diversify the client base and increase market penetration.

Technological Integration : Leveraging advanced fintech tools for analytics, risk assessment, and client management can enhance operational efficiency and attract more clients.

Strengthened Advisory Services: Expanding services in areas like ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) advisory and cross-border transactions will align with global trends and open new growth opportunities.

Dam Capital Advisors Share Price Target 2030

Dam Capital Advisors share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1475. Here are 4 Risks and Challenges for DAM Capital Advisors Share Price Target 2030:

Regulatory Changes : New or stricter regulations in the financial and capital markets could increase compliance costs and affect the company’s ability to operate efficiently.

Market Volatility : Economic slowdowns, political instability, or financial market fluctuations can reduce investor confidence, affecting DAM Capital’s investment banking and advisory business.

Intense Competition : The rise of new financial technology platforms and competition from both traditional banks and new-age advisory firms could pressure DAM Capital’s market share and margins.

Client Concentration Risk: Relying heavily on a few large clients for revenue could expose DAM Capital to financial risk if these clients reduce their business or face difficulties.

