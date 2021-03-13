Dangerous Cold Warning: Massachusetts Braces for Subzero Wind Chills

Massachusetts residents are preparing for an extremely cold night, with wind chills expected to plummet to -5°F. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Chill Advisory that will remain in effect from 10 PM Friday through 9 AM Saturday, warning of dangerously low temperatures that could pose risks to health and travel.

How Cold Will It Get?

The actual air temperatures will range from 10°F to 20°F, but gusty winds will make it feel much colder, bringing wind chills down to as low as -5°F in some areas.

The advisory covers much of central and eastern Massachusetts, including major cities like Boston, Worcester, and Springfield.

What Are the Risks?

Frostbite Danger – Exposed skin can suffer frostbite in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions.

How to Stay Safe

With extreme cold on the way, residents are urged to take precautions to stay warm and safe:

Limit Outdoor Exposure – If possible, stay indoors, especially during the coldest hours of the night and early morning.

When Will It Warm Up?

The good news is that temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by late Saturday morning, bringing some relief from the frigid conditions. However, the cold snap serves as a reminder that winter is far from over, and more icy conditions could return in the coming weeks.

For the latest updates on the forecast and emergency weather alerts, stay tuned to local news stations and follow the National Weather Service for real-time information.