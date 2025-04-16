Share Market Update – Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025

Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025:- ​​Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. is a Hyderabad-based company specializing in connected car and automotive electronics solutions. The company offers a range of products, including telematics control units, body control units, and diagnostic tools, catering to the evolving needs of the automotive industry. The company has demonstrated strong financial performance, with a return on equity (ROE) of 47.5% and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 40.2%, indicating efficient use of capital. Danlaw Technologies Share Price on BOM as of 17 April 2025 is 1,024.55 INR.

Danlaw Technologies Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,010.00

High: 1,050.00

Low: 964.00

Mkt cap: 499.02Cr

P/E ratio: 26.23

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 2,259.00

52-wk low: 800.00

Danlaw Technologies Share Price Chart

Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target Years Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 January – Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 February – Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 March – Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1200 Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1300 Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1400 Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1600 Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1700 Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1800 Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2000 Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2100 Danlaw Technologies Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2260

Danlaw Technologies Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 61.88%

FII: 0.13%

DII: 0%

Public: 37.99%

Key Factors Affecting Danlaw Technologies Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.’s share price by 2025:​

Strong Financial Performance: Danlaw Technologies has demonstrated robust financial growth, with a 27.5% year-over-year increase in sales and a 178.15% rise in net profit as of Q4 FY2024. This consistent upward trend in revenue and profitability indicates a solid foundation for future growth. Focus on Advanced Automotive Technologies: The company’s specialization in connected car technologies, including Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications and telematics, positions it well in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. As the demand for smart vehicle solutions grows, Danlaw’s expertise in this niche market could drive significant growth. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with industry leaders like Bouncie and Kudelski IoT enhance Danlaw’s technological capabilities and market reach. These partnerships enable the company to offer advanced telematics and secure IoT solutions, catering to the increasing need for cybersecurity in connected vehicles. High Return on Equity (ROE): With a three-year average ROE of 30.6%, Danlaw Technologies showcases efficient management and strong financial health. A high ROE often reflects a company’s ability to generate profits from its shareholders’ equity, which can be attractive to investors. ​ Expanding Market Capitalization: As of April 2025, the company’s market capitalization stands at approximately ₹817.93 crore. This growth reflects increased investor confidence and positions Danlaw Technologies favorably among small-cap companies in the IT and automotive electronics sectors.

Risks and Challenges for Danlaw Technologies Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Danlaw Technologies India Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

Declining Profit Margins: In the quarter ending December 2024, Danlaw Technologies reported a 26.87% decrease in net profit, dropping to ₹4.41 crore from ₹6.03 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline, despite a modest 3.15% increase in sales, indicates pressure on profit margins, which could affect investor confidence. Share Price Volatility: The company’s share price has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹2,259.00 and a low of ₹800.00. Such volatility can be unsettling for investors and may reflect underlying uncertainties in the company’s performance or market perception. Liquidity Risks: Danlaw Technologies has acknowledged liquidity risks, highlighting the potential challenge of meeting financial obligations as they arise. Effective liquidity management is crucial to ensure operational stability and maintain investor trust. Market Capitalization Concerns: With a market capitalization of approximately ₹501.64 crore as of April 16, 2025, the company is considered a small-cap stock. Smaller companies often face higher risks related to market fluctuations and may have limited access to capital compared to larger firms. Investor Sentiment and Classification: Danlaw Technologies has been classified as a “Falling Star” by Stockopedia, indicating concerns regarding its quality, value, and momentum metrics. Such classifications can influence investor sentiment and potentially impact the stock’s performance.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Capital Infra Trust Share Price Target 2025