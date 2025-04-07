Share Market Update – Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025

Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Deep Industries Limited, a key player in the energy sector, has demonstrated notable financial growth, with net sales increasing by 28.9% to ₹130.62 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to the same period in the previous year. Analyst projections indicate a potential rise in the company’s share price, with forecasts suggesting an increase from approximately ₹400 in mid-2025 to around ₹480 by December 2025. Deep Industries Share Price on NSE as of 7 April 2025 is 423.20 INR.

Deep Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 381.00

High: 440.00

Low: 381.00

Mkt cap: 2.71KCr

P/E ratio: 17.56

Div yield: 0.58%

52-wk high: 624.40

52-wk low: 243.00

Deep Industries Share Price Chart

Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Deep Industries Share Price Target Years Deep Industries Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 January – Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 February – Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 March – Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 April ₹460 Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 May ₹480 Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 June ₹500 Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 July ₹520 Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 August ₹540 Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 September ₹560 Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 October ₹580 Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 November ₹600 Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 December ₹630

Deep Industries Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 63.49%

FII: 1.99%

DII: 1.03%

Public: 33.49%

Key Factors Affecting Deep Industries Share Price Growth

Deep Industries Limited’s share price target for 2025 may be influenced by several key factors:​

Financial Performance: The company reported net sales of ₹154.83 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, marking a 29.4% year-over-year growth. Sustained revenue growth and profitability are crucial for positive investor sentiment and share price appreciation.​ Contract Acquisitions: Securing significant contracts, such as the ₹1,402 crore production enhancement contract from ONGC for operations in the Rajahmundry asset over 15 years, can bolster the company’s revenue streams and market position. Expansion Initiatives: Plans to raise up to ₹350 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) indicate intentions for business expansion and potential acquisitions, which could drive growth if executed effectively. Industry Dynamics: The company’s growth is closely tied to the oil and gas sector’s performance. Factors such as fluctuations in energy demand, regulatory changes, and global economic conditions can impact operations and profitability. Operational Efficiency: Managing operational costs and improving efficiency are vital. For instance, the company experienced a 14.3% decline in operating profit during FY24, highlighting the need for effective cost management strategies.

Risks and Challenges for Deep Industries Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Deep Industries’ share price target for 2025:

Dependence on Oil & Gas Sector – Deep Industries operates mainly in the energy sector, especially oil and gas. Any global slowdown, price fluctuations, or regulatory changes in this industry can directly impact the company’s revenue and growth. Project Execution Risk – Large contracts like the ₹1,400+ crore ONGC deal require smooth and timely execution. Delays, cost overruns, or technical issues could negatively affect profitability and investor confidence. Rising Operational Costs – The company saw a 14.3% drop in operating profit in FY24. If operational expenses are not controlled, it could reduce margins even as revenue grows. Capital Raising Uncertainty – While plans are in place to raise ₹350 crore through QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), any delays or lower-than-expected interest from investors may hinder expansion plans. Environmental and Regulatory Risks – As an energy sector player, Deep Industries is subject to strict environmental norms and government policies. Any unfavorable regulation or compliance issue can lead to financial penalties or project disruptions.

