Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Deep Industries Limited, a key player in the energy sector, has demonstrated notable financial growth, with net sales increasing by 28.9% to ₹130.62 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to the same period in the previous year. Analyst projections indicate a potential rise in the company’s share price, with forecasts suggesting an increase from approximately ₹400 in mid-2025 to around ₹480 by December 2025. Deep Industries Share Price on NSE as of 7 April 2025 is 423.20 INR.

Deep Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 381.00
  • High: 440.00
  • Low: 381.00
  • Mkt cap: 2.71KCr
  • P/E ratio: 17.56
  • Div yield: 0.58%
  • 52-wk high: 624.40
  • 52-wk low: 243.00

Deep Industries Share Price Chart

Deep Industries Share Price Chart

Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Deep Industries Share Price Target Years Deep Industries Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 January
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 February
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 March
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 April ₹460
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 May ₹480
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 June ₹500
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 July ₹520
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 August ₹540
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 September ₹560
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 October ₹580
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 November ₹600
Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025 December ₹630

Deep Industries Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 63.49%
  • FII: 1.99%
  • DII: 1.03%
  • Public: 33.49%

Key Factors Affecting Deep Industries Share Price Growth

Deep Industries Limited’s share price target for 2025 may be influenced by several key factors:

  1. Financial Performance: The company reported net sales of ₹154.83 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, marking a 29.4% year-over-year growth. Sustained revenue growth and profitability are crucial for positive investor sentiment and share price appreciation.

  2. Contract Acquisitions: Securing significant contracts, such as the ₹1,402 crore production enhancement contract from ONGC for operations in the Rajahmundry asset over 15 years, can bolster the company’s revenue streams and market position.

  3. Expansion Initiatives: Plans to raise up to ₹350 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) indicate intentions for business expansion and potential acquisitions, which could drive growth if executed effectively.

  4. Industry Dynamics: The company’s growth is closely tied to the oil and gas sector’s performance. Factors such as fluctuations in energy demand, regulatory changes, and global economic conditions can impact operations and profitability. 

  5. Operational Efficiency: Managing operational costs and improving efficiency are vital. For instance, the company experienced a 14.3% decline in operating profit during FY24, highlighting the need for effective cost management strategies.

Risks and Challenges for Deep Industries Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Deep Industries’ share price target for 2025:

  1. Dependence on Oil & Gas Sector – Deep Industries operates mainly in the energy sector, especially oil and gas. Any global slowdown, price fluctuations, or regulatory changes in this industry can directly impact the company’s revenue and growth.

  2. Project Execution Risk – Large contracts like the ₹1,400+ crore ONGC deal require smooth and timely execution. Delays, cost overruns, or technical issues could negatively affect profitability and investor confidence.

  3. Rising Operational Costs – The company saw a 14.3% drop in operating profit in FY24. If operational expenses are not controlled, it could reduce margins even as revenue grows.

  4. Capital Raising Uncertainty – While plans are in place to raise ₹350 crore through QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), any delays or lower-than-expected interest from investors may hinder expansion plans.

  5. Environmental and Regulatory Risks – As an energy sector player, Deep Industries is subject to strict environmental norms and government policies. Any unfavorable regulation or compliance issue can lead to financial penalties or project disruptions.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Visesh Infotech Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Mohini Health Share Price Target

Mohini Health Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Chart, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd is an Indian company that produces high-quality health and hygiene products. The company specializes in manufacturing a variety of nonwoven fabrics and other hygiene-related materials used in medical, personal care, and industrial applications. Mohini Health Share Price on NSE as of 13 December 2024 is 50.80 INR. Here are more…

TCS Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – TCS Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

TCS Share Price Target 2025:- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the largest IT services companies globally, is expected to maintain steady growth by 2025, driven by strong demand for digital transformation, cloud services, and emerging technologies like AI and blockchain. With its diverse client base, robust financials, and focus on innovation, TCS is well-positioned…

Arshiya Share Price Target

Arshiya Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Arshiya Ltd is a leading integrated supply chain and logistics company in India. It provides end-to-end services, including warehousing, freight forwarding, and transportation solutions. The company is known for its free trade warehousing zones (FTWZ), which offer unique benefits like tax exemptions and efficient cross-border trade operations. Arshiya Share Price on NSE as of 3 October…

Titan Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Titan Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Titan Share Price Target 2025:- Titan’s share price target for 2025 will be influenced by several factors. The company’s strong brand portfolio in jewelry, watches, and eyewear, along with growing consumer demand, especially in India and internationally, provides solid growth potential. Expanding retail presence and e-commerce growth will further boost sales. Titan Share Price on…

MRVL Stock Price Prediction

MRVL Stock Price Prediction Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Marvell Technology Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and develops cutting-edge technologies for data infrastructure. The company provides innovative solutions for industries like cloud computing, automotive, and telecommunications, enabling faster data transfer and efficient processing. Marvell is known for its advanced chips used in storage, networking, and artificial intelligence applications. MRVL Stock Price…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *