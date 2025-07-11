Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025: Can Technical Support Fuel a Rally Toward ₹1,900–₹2,000?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals (NSE: DEEPAKFERT) is currently trading at approximately ₹1,588.00, down around –2% today. While short‑term oscillators like RSI (~53.98) and ADX (~41) remain neutral, stronger support lies in the ₹1,630–₹1,650 pivot zone, backed by rising long-term moving averages. If that base holds, the stock could climb toward ₹1,900–₹2,000 by late 2025. A clear break below ₹1,630 may invite consolidation toward ₹1,550–₹1,600.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot (as of July 10, 2025)

  • Price: ₹1,588.00 (–2.03%) (~₹1,578.40 close)

  • RSI (14): ~53.98 — Neutral zone

  • MACD (12,26): +64.28 — Bullish crossover signal

  • ADX (14): ~41.48 — Indicates strengthening trend

  • Stochastic %K: ~56 — neutral momentum

  • Moving Averages:
    • 50/100/200-day SMA — “Buy” signals
    • Shorter-term MAs mixed or weak — cautious tone

Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Chart

Interpretation: Longer-term technicals remain constructive, while short-term momentum is cooling.

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Zone: ₹1,630–₹1,650 — pivot base and rising SMA region (50/100-day)

  • Immediate Support: ₹1,580–₹1,600 — recent minor consolidation area

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹1,700–₹1,720 — weekly pivot (R1/R2)

  • Upside Targets:

    • Base-case: ₹1,900

    • Bull-case: ₹2,000 — if resistance clears with momentum

3. Share Price Target Outlook for 2025

Scenario Target Price Key Triggers
Base-case ₹1,900 Price holds above ₹1,630 base; momentum builds
Bull-case ₹2,000 Breakout over ₹1,700 + rising volume
Bear-case ₹1,550–₹1,600 Failure to hold ₹1,630 support

4. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • MACD and RSI remain moderate — short-term trend strength isn’t fully confirmed yet

  • Break below ₹1,630 would erode pivot structure and pivot sentiment

  • Volume weakness on gains may signal fading momentum

  • Macro or sector headwinds (e.g. agro-fertiliser policy, commodity price shifts) could undermine strength

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Ideal Entry Zones:
    • ₹1,630–₹1,650 — support pivot area
    • ₹1,650–₹1,660 — on bullish intraday bounce

  • Stop-Loss: ₹1,620 (just below pivot support)

  • Target Levels: ₹1,900 → ₹2,000 (on confirmed breakout above ₹1,700)

  • Confirmation Metrics:
    • MACD histogram rising
    • RSI trending above 60
    • Rising daily volume on strength

