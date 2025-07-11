Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025: Can Technical Support Fuel a Rally Toward ₹1,900–₹2,000?
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals (NSE: DEEPAKFERT) is currently trading at approximately ₹1,588.00, down around –2% today. While short‑term oscillators like RSI (~53.98) and ADX (~41) remain neutral, stronger support lies in the ₹1,630–₹1,650 pivot zone, backed by rising long-term moving averages. If that base holds, the stock could climb toward ₹1,900–₹2,000 by late 2025. A clear break below ₹1,630 may invite consolidation toward ₹1,550–₹1,600.
1. Today’s Technical Snapshot (as of July 10, 2025)
-
Price: ₹1,588.00 (–2.03%) (~₹1,578.40 close)
-
RSI (14): ~53.98 — Neutral zone
-
MACD (12,26): +64.28 — Bullish crossover signal
-
ADX (14): ~41.48 — Indicates strengthening trend
-
Stochastic %K: ~56 — neutral momentum
-
Moving Averages:
• 50/100/200-day SMA — “Buy” signals
• Shorter-term MAs mixed or weak — cautious tone
Interpretation: Longer-term technicals remain constructive, while short-term momentum is cooling.
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Zone: ₹1,630–₹1,650 — pivot base and rising SMA region (50/100-day)
-
Immediate Support: ₹1,580–₹1,600 — recent minor consolidation area
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹1,700–₹1,720 — weekly pivot (R1/R2)
-
Upside Targets:
-
Base-case: ₹1,900
-
Bull-case: ₹2,000 — if resistance clears with momentum
-
3. Share Price Target Outlook for 2025
|Scenario
|Target Price
|Key Triggers
|Base-case
|₹1,900
|Price holds above ₹1,630 base; momentum builds
|Bull-case
|₹2,000
|Breakout over ₹1,700 + rising volume
|Bear-case
|₹1,550–₹1,600
|Failure to hold ₹1,630 support
4. Risks & Technical Cautions
-
MACD and RSI remain moderate — short-term trend strength isn’t fully confirmed yet
-
Break below ₹1,630 would erode pivot structure and pivot sentiment
-
Volume weakness on gains may signal fading momentum
-
Macro or sector headwinds (e.g. agro-fertiliser policy, commodity price shifts) could undermine strength
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Ideal Entry Zones:
• ₹1,630–₹1,650 — support pivot area
• ₹1,650–₹1,660 — on bullish intraday bounce
-
Stop-Loss: ₹1,620 (just below pivot support)
-
Target Levels: ₹1,900 → ₹2,000 (on confirmed breakout above ₹1,700)
-
Confirmation Metrics:
• MACD histogram rising
• RSI trending above 60
• Rising daily volume on strength