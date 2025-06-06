Share Market Update – Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025

Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025

Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025:- Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL), established in 1979 and headquartered in Pune, India, is a prominent player in the chemical manufacturing sector. The company specializes in producing a diverse range of products, including industrial chemicals, fertilizers, and technical ammonium nitrate (TAN), serving critical industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mining, and infrastructure. Deepak Fertilisers Share Price on NSE as of 6 June 2025 is 1,540.00 INR.

Deepak Fertilisers: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 1,577.50
  • High: 1,585.00
  • Low: 1,525.00
  • Mkt cap: 19.45KCr
  • P/E ratio: 20.82
  • Div yield: 0.65%
  • 52-wk high: 1,594.80
  • 52-wk low: 526.00

Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Chart

Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target Years Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 January
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 February
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 March
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 April
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 May
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1590
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1630
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1670
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1700
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1730
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1760
Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1800

Deepak Fertilisers Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 45.63%
  • FII: 10.74%
  • DII: 11.32%
  • Public: 32.31%

Key Factors Affecting Deepak Fertilisers Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited’s (DFPCL) share price by 2025:

  1. Robust Financial Performance
    In FY25, DFPCL achieved a record operating revenue of ₹10,274 crore, marking an 18% year-on-year increase. The company’s EBITDA surged by 50% to ₹1,925 crore, and net profit more than doubled to ₹945 crore, reflecting strong operational efficiency and profitability.

  2. Strategic Capital Projects
    DFPCL is advancing significant capital expenditure projects, including the Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) plant in Gopalpur and a new Nitric Acid plant in Dahej. These projects are expected to enhance production capacity and contribute to long-term growth.

  3. Shift Towards Specialty Products
    The company’s focus on specialty products has yielded positive results, with these products accounting for 22% of total operating revenue in FY25, up from 17% in FY24. This strategic shift indicates a move towards higher-margin offerings.

  4. Favorable Market Conditions
    The Indian government’s emphasis on agriculture and infrastructure development, as highlighted in the FY26 budget, is expected to boost demand for fertilizers and chemicals, benefiting companies like DFPCL.

  5. Analyst Confidence and Share Price Targets
    Analysts have projected a share price target for DFPCL ranging between ₹1,400 and ₹2,051 for 2025, reflecting optimism about the company’s growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for Deepak Fertilisers Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited’s (DFPCL) share price target by 2025:

  1. Volatility in Raw Material Costs
    DFPCL’s profitability is sensitive to fluctuations in raw material prices, particularly ammonia and natural gas. Rising energy costs have led to a 12% year-over-year increase in operational expenses, potentially affecting profit margins.

  2. Dependency on Government Policies
    The company’s performance is influenced by government subsidies and policies related to the agricultural sector. Changes in subsidy structures or delays in disbursements can impact cash flows and profitability.

  3. Sector-Specific Demand Fluctuations
    DFPCL’s chemicals segment, which serves industries like pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals, experienced a 9.4% revenue decline due to weak demand. Such sector-specific downturns can adversely affect overall financial performance.

  4. Debt Levels and Financial Leverage
    As of March 2023, DFPCL’s debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.79, indicating moderate leverage. While manageable, this level of debt could pose risks if interest rates rise or if the company faces liquidity constraints.

  5. Market Volatility and Stock Performance
    Despite strong financial results, DFPCL’s stock has exhibited volatility, with a notable 5.73% decline on January 30, 2025. Such fluctuations can affect investor confidence and the company’s market valuation.

