Dividend Stocks: Sun Pharma, Concor, and IRB Infra will Trade on February 6th

Six firms, including Sun Pharma, CCI, IRB Infra, Triveni Turbine, Sharda Cropchem, and India Motor, traded ex-dividends today. This is essential information for investors who are interested in dividends.

On Thursday, February 6, shares of six firms saw an ex-divide. These companies include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Container Corporation of India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Triveni Turbine, Sharda Cropchem, and India Motor Parts.

February 6 has also been set as the record date for determining the members’ names eligible to receive dividends from these firms.

The record date suggests that for investors’ names to be listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout, they must have bought shares of Sun Pharma, Container Corporation, IRB Infra, Triveni Turbine, Sharda Cropchem, and India Motor Parts one day before the record date, by the T+1 settlement process.

Dividend Payout Details:

These six corporations’ dividend payout information are as follows:

For the fiscal year 2024–2025, Sun Pharma announced an interim dividend of ₹10.50 per equity share of Rel each. The record date for the right to an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025 is February 06, 2025, as declared by Sun Pharma in January. The interim dividend must be paid by February 20, 2025, at the latest.

For FY 2024–2025, the Container Corporation of India Board announced a third interim dividend of 85%, or ₹4.25 per equity share, with a face value of ₹5/-each, totaling ₹258.95 crore. February 6 was designated as the record date for the interim dividend payment. The stockholders will get their interim dividend on or after February 18, 2025. Within 30 days of its announcement, the dividend will be paid.

For FY 2024–2025, IRB Infrastructure Developers announced a third interim dividend of Re 0.10/-per equity share with a value of Re 1/-each or 10% of the share’s face value. Thursday, February 6, 2025, was decided upon as the record date for the dividend payment. At the latest, the qualifying stockholders must receive the interim dividend by March 1, 2025,

After careful consideration, the Sharda Cropchem Board of Directors distributed an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025 at a rate of ₹3 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. Thursday, February 6, is the record date for the interim dividend. The interim dividend must be sent or paid by Thursday, February 23, at the latest.

For the fiscal year 2024–2025, Triveni Turbine announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per fully paid-up equity share of value Re 1/-each. The record date to determine the Members’ and Beneficial Owners’ eligibility for the aforementioned interim dividend was Thursday, February 6. According to the firm, the interim dividend must be paid by February 17, 2025, at the latest.

For the fiscal year 2024–2025, India Motor Parts and Accessories announced an interim dividend of ₹10/-(100%) per equity share of ₹10/-each on the paid-up capital of ₹12.48 crore.

Thursday, February 6, 2025, was set as the record date for the interim dividend payment. Those qualified shareholders whose names are listed in the Register of Members of the Company or Statement of Beneficial ownership kept by the Depositories as of the record date shall receive the interim dividend by February 14 at the latest.