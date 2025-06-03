Divis Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Divis Share Price Target

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company that produces high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. Founded in 1990, the company plays a significant role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain, serving major pharmaceutical companies across the world. Divis Share Price on NSE as of 3 June 2025 is 6,540.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Divis Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 6,614.50
  • High: 6,631.00
  • Low: 6,520.00
  • Mkt cap: 1.74LCr
  • P/E ratio: 78.61
  • Div yield: 0.46%
  • 52-wk high: 6,764.00
  • 52-wk low: 4,180.50

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Divi’s Laboratories Ltd along with their approximate market capital:

  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹2,55,000 Crores
  2. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹1,10,000 Crores
  3. Cipla Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹1,04,000 Crores
  4. Lupin Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹50,000 Crores
  5. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹39,000 Crores

Divis Share Price Chart

Divis Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Divis Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹6770
2026 ₹8680
2027 ₹10,790
2028 ₹12,060
2029 ₹14,515
2030 ₹16,170

Divis Share Price Target 2025

Divis share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹6770. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Divi’s Laboratories Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

  • Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chain challenges, including raw material shortages or logistical issues, could hinder Divi’s ability to meet production demands. Any disruptions in sourcing key ingredients could affect production schedules and financial performance, impacting share prices.
  • Innovation and R&D Investment: Divi’s Laboratories relies on ongoing research and development to stay competitive. Failure to innovate or bring new products to market in a timely manner could limit growth opportunities, leading to stagnation in revenue and negatively affecting the stock price.

  • Market Demand Fluctuations: Changes in global healthcare demand, influenced by economic conditions or shifts in pharmaceutical trends, could impact the need for APIs. A decrease in demand for certain products may lead to lower revenues, which could affect investor confidence and share prices.

Divis Share Price Target 2030

Divis share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹16,170. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Divi’s Laboratories Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

  1. Evolving Regulatory Landscape: The pharmaceutical industry may face stricter regulations and compliance requirements over the coming years. Divi’s ability to adapt to these changes is crucial; failure to comply could lead to penalties, production halts, or market withdrawals, negatively impacting the company’s reputation and share price.
  2. Technological Disruption: Advances in technology and manufacturing processes, such as the rise of biosimilars or personalized medicine, could shift market dynamics. If Divi fails to keep pace with these technological trends or does not invest adequately in new capabilities, it may lose its competitive edge in the industry.

  3. Global Economic Conditions: Economic downturns, geopolitical tensions, or changes in trade policies can significantly affect global markets. Fluctuations in demand for pharmaceuticals, changes in healthcare spending, and potential tariffs could influence Divi’s revenue streams and impact its share price in the long term.

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoter: 51.89%
  • FII: 18.01%
  • DII: 20.71%
  • Public: 9.39%

 

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 93.60B 19.31%
Operating expense 30.69B 15.29%
Net income 21.91B 36.94%
Net profit margin 23.41 14.75%
Earnings per share 82.53 36.93%
EBITDA 29.68B 34.60%
Effective tax rate 24.86%

 

