DLF Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Current Market Overview & Annual Income Statement

DLF, mainly known for its real estate property, is found in metropolitan cities throughout India, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. It has been consistent in showing its maintainability and functionality to steer the complexities of the real estate property. It has established itself as a key player due to the corporation’s percentage rate, which has made its place in the marketplace management and has had a strong general performance. It has gained recognition from long-term clients and customers.

The following assessment is an in-depth study of its current market overview, its current share price graph, the financial projections, i.e., the share price targets of DLF from the year 2025-20230, its annual income statement both in graphical and tabular form and some additional information about it.

Current Market Overview For DLF Share Price

Open: ₹826.50

High: ₹856.80

Low: ₹826.00

Current Share Price: 856.00

Market Capitalization: ₹2.11 Lakh Crore

P/E Ratio: 48.53

Dividend Yield: N/A

fifty two-Week High: ₹929.00

fifty two-Week Low: ₹601.20

It shows a big comeback and growth of +8.15 (0.96%) in DLF’s proportion change during last year. This excellent boom is fuelled by the corporation’s strategic methods and projects, strong project execution, and favourable marketplace conditions within the nation’s real assets area.

Current Share Price Graph Of DLF

Following is the current share price graph of DLF-

Shareholding Pattern For DLF Share Price

Promoters: 74.08%

Foreign Institutions: 16.27%

Retail and Others: 4.94%

Mutual Funds: 3.31%

Other Domestic Institutions: 1.41%

DLF Share Price Targets From 2025-2030

Year Target 2025 ₹930 2026 ₹960 2027 ₹990 2028 ₹1020 2029 ₹1050 2030 ₹1080

Annual Income Statement For DLF Share Price

(INR) 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 79.94B 24.38% Operating expense 19.04B 14.90% Net income 43.68B 60.16% Net profit margin — — Earnings per share 18.86 71.18% EBITDA 21.09B 0.02% Effective tax rate -11.03% –

Factors Influencing DLF Share Price Growth

Urbanisation, which is ongoing, and the growth and development of Indian centre excellence is probably to stress called residential (household)and enterprise actual property. DLF’s capability to cater to this demand through its wide mission portfolio could be significant in sustaining its percentage charge increase.