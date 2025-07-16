DMart Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹5,466? Latest Technical Outlook

Current Price: ₹4,026.90 (as of July 15, 2025)

NSE Symbol: DMART

DMart, India’s leading retail chain operated by Avenue Supermarts, has shown resilience despite market volatility. After its Q1 FY26 results, brokerage targets suggest the stock could reach ₹5,466 by 2025. But is this projection realistic? Let’s explore through technical analysis.

About DMart (Avenue Supermarts)

DMart is known for its discount retail model, focusing on value-for-money offerings. With a steady expansion in store count and strong customer loyalty, DMart remains a leader in India’s retail space.

Market Cap: ~₹2.6 lakh crore

52-Week Range: ₹3,340.00 – ₹5,484.85

P/E Ratio: ~95x

Current Technical Analysis

Indicator Status RSI (14) 37 — Slightly bearish MACD Negative crossover 50-day MA ₹4,030 — Current price aligns 200-day MA ₹4,019 — Above long-term support

Despite short-term bearishness, the stock is holding above the 200-day moving average, a positive for long-term investors.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

Support Zone: ₹3,990 – ₹4,010

Immediate Resistance: ₹4,115 – ₹4,200

Major Resistance: ₹4,500 – ₹5,000

A breakout above ₹4,115 could signal the next upward leg.

DMart Share Price Target for 2025

Timeframe Target Range Potential Return Short-Term ₹4,115 – ₹4,200 +2% to +4% Medium-Term ₹4,500 – ₹4,800 +12% to +19% Long-Term ₹5,000 – ₹5,466 +24% to +35%

Brokerage estimates:

Bullish Case: ₹5,466 (as per Q1 FY26 outlook)

Conservative View: ₹4,800

Suggested Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹4,000 – ₹4,030

Confirmation Level: Sustained move above ₹4,115

Stop-Loss: ₹3,990

Targets: ₹4,200 → ₹4,500 → ₹5,000+

Risks & Challenges

Valuations remain expensive with a high P/E ratio.

Competitive retail landscape could compress margins.

A fall below ₹3,990 may signal further downside.

Summary