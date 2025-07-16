DMart Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹5,466? Latest Technical Outlook

DMart Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹5,466? Latest Technical Outlook

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Current Price: ₹4,026.90 (as of July 15, 2025)
NSE Symbol: DMART

DMart, India’s leading retail chain operated by Avenue Supermarts, has shown resilience despite market volatility. After its Q1 FY26 results, brokerage targets suggest the stock could reach ₹5,466 by 2025. But is this projection realistic? Let’s explore through technical analysis.

D‑Mart Share Price Chart

About DMart (Avenue Supermarts)

DMart is known for its discount retail model, focusing on value-for-money offerings. With a steady expansion in store count and strong customer loyalty, DMart remains a leader in India’s retail space.

  • Market Cap: ~₹2.6 lakh crore

  • 52-Week Range: ₹3,340.00 – ₹5,484.85

  • P/E Ratio: ~95x

Current Technical Analysis

Indicator Status
RSI (14) 37 — Slightly bearish
MACD Negative crossover
50-day MA ₹4,030 — Current price aligns
200-day MA ₹4,019 — Above long-term support

Despite short-term bearishness, the stock is holding above the 200-day moving average, a positive for long-term investors.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Zone: ₹3,990 – ₹4,010

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹4,115 – ₹4,200

  • Major Resistance: ₹4,500 – ₹5,000

A breakout above ₹4,115 could signal the next upward leg.

DMart Share Price Target for 2025

Timeframe Target Range Potential Return
Short-Term ₹4,115 – ₹4,200 +2% to +4%
Medium-Term ₹4,500 – ₹4,800 +12% to +19%
Long-Term ₹5,000 – ₹5,466 +24% to +35%

Brokerage estimates:

  • Bullish Case: ₹5,466 (as per Q1 FY26 outlook)

  • Conservative View: ₹4,800

Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Buy Zone: ₹4,000 – ₹4,030

  • Confirmation Level: Sustained move above ₹4,115

  • Stop-Loss: ₹3,990

  • Targets: ₹4,200 → ₹4,500 → ₹5,000+

Risks & Challenges

  • Valuations remain expensive with a high P/E ratio.

  • Competitive retail landscape could compress margins.

  • A fall below ₹3,990 may signal further downside.

Summary

Factor Details
Current Price ₹4,026.90
Short-Term Bias Slightly Bearish
Support Levels ₹3,990 – ₹4,010
Resistance Zones ₹4,115, ₹4,500, ₹5,000+
2025 Target ₹5,000 – ₹5,466
Risk Level Moderate to High

Similar Posts

Senco Gold Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Chart, Stock Market Update

Senco Gold Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Chart, Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Senco Gold Ltd is a well-known jewelry brand in India, primarily recognized for its exquisite gold and diamond jewelry. Established in 1994, the company has built a strong reputation for quality and craftsmanship. Senco Gold operates a vast network of retail outlets across the country, catering to a diverse range of customers. Senco Gold Share…

Indo Count Share Price Target

Indo Count Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Indo Count Industries Ltd is a leading Indian textile company that produces high-quality home textiles, particularly bed linens, pillowcases, and other bedding products. Established in 1988, the company has earned a strong reputation for its innovation, design expertise, and commitment to quality. It caters to domestic and international markets, including major retailers in the United…

Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Borosil Renewables Share Price Target 2025:- Borosil Renewables is a key player in the solar glass industry and is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for renewable energy solutions. With India focusing heavily on solar power and a global shift toward clean energy, the company is expected to witness strong growth. Its efforts to…

Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025:- Jindal Saw is a key player in the steel pipe and tube industry, supplying products to various sectors like oil, gas, and infrastructure. The company’s share price in 2025 will depend on factors such as demand for steel pipes, global economic conditions, and government investments in infrastructure projects. Jindal Saw…

Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price Target 2025:- Punjab & Sind Bank is a government-owned bank in India, offering a range of banking services to individuals and businesses. As of April 9, 2025, its share price stands at ₹26.53, with a market capitalization of ₹18,824.59 crore. The bank has shown signs of improvement in its…

Cyient Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Cyient Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Cyient Share Price Target 2025:- Cyient Limited is a prominent technology solutions provider specializing in engineering, manufacturing, and digital services across various industries. The share price target for 2025 looks promising, driven by its growing focus on digital transformation, aerospace, and defense sectors, along with expansion into high-tech areas like IoT and 5G. Cyient Share Price…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *