DMart Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹5,466? Latest Technical Outlook
Current Price: ₹4,026.90 (as of July 15, 2025)
NSE Symbol: DMART
DMart, India’s leading retail chain operated by Avenue Supermarts, has shown resilience despite market volatility. After its Q1 FY26 results, brokerage targets suggest the stock could reach ₹5,466 by 2025. But is this projection realistic? Let’s explore through technical analysis.
About DMart (Avenue Supermarts)
DMart is known for its discount retail model, focusing on value-for-money offerings. With a steady expansion in store count and strong customer loyalty, DMart remains a leader in India’s retail space.
Market Cap: ~₹2.6 lakh crore
52-Week Range: ₹3,340.00 – ₹5,484.85
P/E Ratio: ~95x
Current Technical Analysis
|Indicator
|Status
|RSI (14)
|37 — Slightly bearish
|MACD
|Negative crossover
|50-day MA
|₹4,030 — Current price aligns
|200-day MA
|₹4,019 — Above long-term support
Despite short-term bearishness, the stock is holding above the 200-day moving average, a positive for long-term investors.
Key Support & Resistance Levels
Support Zone: ₹3,990 – ₹4,010
Immediate Resistance: ₹4,115 – ₹4,200
Major Resistance: ₹4,500 – ₹5,000
A breakout above ₹4,115 could signal the next upward leg.
DMart Share Price Target for 2025
|Timeframe
|Target Range
|Potential Return
|Short-Term
|₹4,115 – ₹4,200
|+2% to +4%
|Medium-Term
|₹4,500 – ₹4,800
|+12% to +19%
|Long-Term
|₹5,000 – ₹5,466
|+24% to +35%
Brokerage estimates:
Bullish Case: ₹5,466 (as per Q1 FY26 outlook)
Conservative View: ₹4,800
Suggested Trading Strategy
Buy Zone: ₹4,000 – ₹4,030
Confirmation Level: Sustained move above ₹4,115
Stop-Loss: ₹3,990
Targets: ₹4,200 → ₹4,500 → ₹5,000+
Risks & Challenges
Valuations remain expensive with a high P/E ratio.
Competitive retail landscape could compress margins.
A fall below ₹3,990 may signal further downside.
Summary
|Factor
|Details
|Current Price
|₹4,026.90
|Short-Term Bias
|Slightly Bearish
|Support Levels
|₹3,990 – ₹4,010
|Resistance Zones
|₹4,115, ₹4,500, ₹5,000+
|2025 Target
|₹5,000 – ₹5,466
|Risk Level
|Moderate to High