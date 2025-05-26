Doms Share Price Target

Doms Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Doms Industries Ltd is a well-known Indian company that manufactures and supplies high-quality stationery products. It specializes in producing items such as pencils, crayons, erasers, and other school supplies. Over the years, Doms has earned a strong reputation for its durable and affordable products, making it a trusted brand in schools and offices across India. Doms Share Price on NSE as of 26 May 2025 is 2,537.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Doms Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Doms Industries Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: 2,570.00
  • High Price: 2,580.10
  • Low Price: 2,525.00
  • Previous Close: 2,555.10
  • Volume: 88,609
  • Value (Lacs): 2,256.16
  • P/E ratio: 76.16
  • Div yield: 0.099%
  • 52-wk high: 3,115.00
  • 52-wk low: 1,696.25
  • Mkt cap: 15,452Cr
  • Face Value: 10

Doms Industries Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Doms Industries Ltd with their approximate market capital:

  1. Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹800 Crores
  2. Navneet Education Ltd
    Market Capital: ₹2,200 Crores
  3. ITC Ltd (Education & Stationery Products Division)
    Market Capital: ₹5,50,000 Crores
  4. Matrikas Stationery Pvt. Ltd
    Market Capital: Private Company (not publicly listed)
  5. Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd
    Market Capital: Private Company (not publicly listed)

Doms Share Price Chart

Doms Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

DOMS Share Price Target Share Price Target
2025 ₹3,120
2026 ₹3,695
2027 ₹4,220
2028 ₹4,850
2029 ₹5,440
2030 ₹6,048

Doms Share Price Target 2025

DOMS share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹3,120. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Doms Industries Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

  • Supply Chain Disruptions: Any disruptions in the supply chain, such as delays in the availability of raw materials, transportation issues, or labor shortages, could impact Doms’ ability to produce and deliver its products on time, potentially leading to revenue loss and a dip in the share price.
  • Technological Advancements: The rise of digital alternatives in education and workplaces, such as tablets and e-books, may reduce the demand for traditional stationery products. If Doms doesn’t adapt to changing consumer preferences, this could limit growth opportunities and affect its market value.

  • Regulatory Changes: Changes in government regulations, especially related to environmental policies (e.g., plastic usage) or taxation, could increase operational costs for Doms. If the company is required to comply with stricter regulations, it may face higher expenses, which could negatively impact profitability and the stock price.

Doms Share Price Target 2030

DOMS share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹6,048. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Doms Industries Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

  • Market Competition: By 2030, Doms could face increasing competition from both domestic and international players, especially with the rise of digital learning tools and innovative stationery products. If the company fails to stay ahead with product innovation and competitive pricing, it might lose market share, impacting its stock price.
  • Changing Consumer Preferences: With the global shift towards sustainability, consumers may prefer eco-friendly alternatives. If Doms doesn’t adapt its product line to meet these growing environmental demands, it may struggle to retain customers, affecting its long-term growth and share price.

  • Economic Instability: Economic downturns, inflation, or global recessions in 2030 could significantly affect consumer spending on non-essential items like stationery. Lower demand during such periods would affect Doms’ revenue streams, potentially leading to a decline in stock performance.

Doms Industries Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 70.39%
  • Foreign Institutions: 9.9%
  • Retail and Others: 3.9%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 15.82%

 

Doms Industries Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 19.35B 25.90%
Operating expense 5.53B 32.26%
Net income 2.02B 32.12%
Net profit margin 10.46 5.02%
Earnings per share 33.31 20.04%
EBITDA 3.71B 41.86%
Effective tax rate 25.55%

Doms Industries Quarterly Financials

 

