Donald Trump announces reciprocal tariffs to take effect from April 2

US President Donald Trump announced that retaliatory tariffs will go into force on April 2. The new tariffs will target imports from nations that have placed excessive charges on US goods to level the playing field and protect American industry. Trump presented his new reciprocal trade policy in mid-February to restore justice to global commerce. Under this strategy, he stated that the United States would apply taxes on imports comparable to those of other countries. Trump indicated that the United States would use a reciprocal tariff, which means that the duties would be the same as those imposed by other countries—no more, no less.

Trump also attacked nations with Value-Added Tax (VAT) systems, which he believes are more severe than traditional tariffs. Under the new policy, he stated that these nations would get reciprocal treatment, with the US matching their VAT levies as tariffs on US exports. Trump has also stated unequivocally that the US will not accept countries seeking to avoid tariffs by shipping products through third countries. This strategy, he claims, hurts the US economy and will be constantly scrutinized. Furthermore, the US will target subsidies, non-monetary tariffs, and trade obstacles that prevent US firms and products from entering foreign markets.

Trump emphasized that if other countries consider US tariffs too high, they can lower or abolish their duties against the US. He said the action will encourage other countries to change their trade policies to create more balanced and fair economic relations. Trump reiterated that no tariffs on items manufactured in the United States will be imposed.

The introduction of reciprocal tariffs is anticipated to exacerbate trade tensions, particularly with nations that have historically imposed hefty taxes on US exports. Trump’s administration has long focused on altering trade accords to favor American interests, and the imposition of reciprocal tariffs signals the next step in this process.

China imports are facing increasing tariffs:

Trump also announced a 10% rise in taxes on Chinese goods, bringing the total to a new rate of 20%. This move is part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to redress the trade imbalance between the United States and China.

Tariffs imposed on agricultural products:

In addition to taxes on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, Trump proposed additional duties on agricultural items. These tariffs will have an impact on the import of vital farm commodities. The measure aims to protect American farmers from the economic effects of imports.