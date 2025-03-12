Dow, S and P 500, and Nasdaq futures inch up as inflation news looms

Nasdaq futures edge up as inflation report looms

ByJammuna

US stock futures rose on Wednesday as investors awaited the latest consumer inflation report and prepared for the next step in President Donald Trump’s growing trade conflict.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) climbed by 0.4% after the benchmark finished just shy of correction territory on Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) rose 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) climbed 0.4%. As Wall Street becomes increasingly concerned about stagflation, analysts are looking to Consumer Price Index data expected today for insight into the economy’s health. However, Trump’s fast-moving tariff strategy is also on the mind, as uncertainty spurred another tumultuous session that ended in losses on Tuesday.

The newest round of US tariffs was enacted on Wednesday, imposing 25% taxes on steel and aluminum imports from all nations. The EU replied with counter-tariffs on $28 billion in US imports beginning April 1. Even as economic estimates worsen, Trump is pushing forward with his intentions to implement broad tariffs, insisting on Tuesday that he does not expect the US to enter a recession. Given this, February’s CPI measurement will assess if a comeback in inflation risks the US economy as investors debate whether and when the Federal Reserve will decrease interest rates in 2025. The data, scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET likely reveals that headline consumer inflation has eased since January.

