Stock market today Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures mixed after index's worst day since 2022

Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures climb in anticipation of a minor comeback

ByJammuna

US stock futures rose on Tuesday, indicating the start of a comeback after another harsh sell-off as investors’ concerns about economic growth worsened. Futures for the S&P 500 (ES=F) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) both climbed by roughly 0.3%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) rose 0.5%.

On Monday, the three major indexes compounded on losses from the previous week. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 4%, its biggest daily loss since 2022, as the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps failed. The tone on Wall Street has become increasingly ominous as President Donald Trump continues his fast-paced trade war, unaffected by worries about the health of the US economy.

Delta Airlines (DAL) lowered its forecast for the current quarter late Monday, citing “macro uncertainty,” in an early indication of how a bleak economic outlook may impact corporate performance this year. The airline company’s shares fell in premarket trade. Investors are expecting a pulse check on the level of inflation later this week, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February expected on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday.

ICICI Bank shares in focus as Prudential weighs listing of ICICI Prudential MF

ByJammuna

Welspun Corporation Shares Surge 6% After Groundbreaking MoU with Saudi Aramco!

ByMuskan

Tata Tech, IREDA share prices jump up to 5% on inclusion in F&O

ByMeena Sivarajan

Rexas Finance vs. Dogecoin: Which Crypto Could Dominate in 2025?

ByMuskan

HMRC issues warning to ANYONE with £3,500 in savings as Britons face tax bills ahead of deadline

ByMeena Sivarajan

SoundHound AI posts record Q4 revenue. CEO talks AI products

ByMeena Sivarajan

