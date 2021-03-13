Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Futures Recover From A Bad Week as Nvidia’s Earnings

Futures for US stocks increased slightly. Following a week in which the major indexes saw a decline, the Dow had its worst weekly performance since October on Sunday night, raising concerns about a potential drop in reaction to record-high levels.

Futures on the Nasdaq (NQ=F) recovered by around 0.5%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Average (YM=F) increased 0.4%, while futures for the S&P 500 (ES=F) saw a similar upward movement of 0.5%.

This week’s major events include Friday’s release of the January report on the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index. The Federal Reserve’s chosen inflation indicator is the PCE index.

Nvidia (NVDA), released after the bell on Wednesday, is in the lead as results continue. Wall Street expects good profits after the previous AI stock boom favorite had a rough month due to news from China rival DeepSeek that smashed the stock’s value.

Naturally, the market’s response to President Donald Trump’s erratic policy decisions will also shape the following week. Economists contend that Trump’s immigration policy revisions might have an equal impact in the coming weeks despite swiftly shifting tariffs driving investor movements throughout February.

“We believe immigration policy should receive greater attention, but investors are more interested in the complexities of tariffs. According to Josh Schafer of Yahoo Finance, Morgan Stanley chief US economist Michael Gapen told clients that “the macro effects of immigration restriction could be just as consequential.”

This week, results from Salesforce (CRM), Home Depot (HD), and Lowe’s (LOW) are expected in other earnings. This week, market observers may expect reports on consumer confidence, the housing market, and the US GDP.