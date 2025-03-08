DWP urged to clarify who will be targeted with new bank account checks

DWP is Asked to Specify Who will Get the New Bank Account Checks

ByMeena Sivarajan

Experts have asked the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to specify who would be the focus of new anti-fraud measures. The Public Authorities (Fraud, Error, and Recovery) Bill’s new provisions will provide department executives more authority. They can withdraw money from the claimant’s accounts and ask for specific bank statements to confirm available funds.

Last week, experts addressed lawmakers to voice their concerns on the proposed legislation now being considered by Parliament. Dr. Rasha Kassem, senior lecturer and head of Aston University’s Fraud Research Group, raised concerns about who will be targeted.

According to her, the bill has to be made more apparent to distinguish between fraud done by people and fraud conducted by organizations. Dr. Kassem stated: “I think this needs to be sorted in the Bill, not afterward.” From a governance standpoint, for instance, the law claims that you can freeze assets and access bank accounts, but who can do it?

Will you seize the company’s assets, the directors in charge of it, or the people committing fraud there? According to Mirror, Dr. Kassem said this must be resolved before the measure becomes law.

She added that if a case gets to court, it can lead to further problems later. She said: “This needs to be resolved because you will have to deal with another problem, at least in court, stating who the organization’s guiding mind is.

The organization cannot be handled in the same manner as dealing directly with individuals since it has its legal thinking. The bill should have fewer flaws and a greater chance of recovery if resolved. Ms. Kassem also criticized the measure for assuming that financial motivations cause fraud. An unhappy worker may pose just as much of a threat as someone with economic interests.

To collect the money, officials can withdraw a large sum from a person’s account or set up recurring payments. According to NHS anti-fraud officers, other public entities may also be able to exercise the powers. There is much more value to be gained, NHS counter-fraud authority chief executive Alex Rothwell told lawmakers.

The bill will significantly aid our ability to collect more money from those accused of fraud. Speaking about the types of cases in which the powers could be applied, he stated: “The bill gives us an incredible opportunity to recover more funds, and I think we would use it extensively when it comes to pursuing criminal justice outcomes in relatively low-value cases – perhaps individuals who have taken £5,000 or £10,000, who have been exited through human resources processes, or who have simply left the organization.

Similar Posts

Repricing US gold reserves would be bullish for the market, signaling the precious metal

Repricing US Gold Stockpiles Would Boost Market Sentiment

ByMeena Sivarajan

In recent days, the United States’ gold reserves—particularly the Fort Knox stockpile—have drawn a lot of attention. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent rejected revaluing the gold holdings to market values. However, one analyst stated that it would be optimistic for prices, which have already been rising sharply. According to a Wall Street expert, revaluing US gold…

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Declines as Insider Selling

SMCI Supermicro stock Falls as its Officers file to Sell Shares

ByJammuna

Two company officers registered to sell shares after Super Micro Computer (SMCI) achieved Nasdaq compliance. SMCI’s shares dipped on Thursday. The San Jose, Calif.-based firm, also known as Supermicro, reported Wednesday that it had received a notification letter from Nasdaq indicating that it now conforms with Nasdaq listing standards. It no longer fears delisting after…

Hyundai Motor India vs Maruti Suzuki: Which is the better auto stock?

Hyundai Motor India vs Maruti Suzuki: Which is the better auto stock?

ByKaushiki

With Hyundai Motors India’s largest IPO and subsequent listing on Tuesday, October 22, the automotive industry has been in the spotlight. A crucial query for long-term investors is which passenger car manufacturer—Hyundai Motor or Maruti Suzuki—should they pick in the long run, given the auto giant’s stock market debut. Hyundai Motor Stock Price Trend On…

NTPC Green shares rally 4% on signing MoU with Bihar government: Know More Here

NTPC Green shares rally 4% on signing MoU with Bihar government: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

A prominent renewable energy company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bihar government to create renewable energy projects throughout the state, marking a significant step towards sustainable development. This strategic partnership, an important stage in the state’s green energy transition, seeks to fully utilize Bihar’s renewable energy potential. Share Price Movement After…

BHEL share price rises over 3% on multiple orders; check details here

BHEL’s Share Price has climbed over 3% due to several orders. Find Information Below

ByJammuna

On Monday, February 10, 2025, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited climbed by up to 3.47 percent to an intraday high of Rs 209.90 per share. The share price rose after collecting several orders over the weekend. On February 8, BHEL stated that it obtained a Letter of Award for Rs 8,000 crore…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *