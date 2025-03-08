DWP is Asked to Specify Who will Get the New Bank Account Checks

Experts have asked the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to specify who would be the focus of new anti-fraud measures. The Public Authorities (Fraud, Error, and Recovery) Bill’s new provisions will provide department executives more authority. They can withdraw money from the claimant’s accounts and ask for specific bank statements to confirm available funds.

Last week, experts addressed lawmakers to voice their concerns on the proposed legislation now being considered by Parliament. Dr. Rasha Kassem, senior lecturer and head of Aston University’s Fraud Research Group, raised concerns about who will be targeted.

According to her, the bill has to be made more apparent to distinguish between fraud done by people and fraud conducted by organizations. Dr. Kassem stated: “I think this needs to be sorted in the Bill, not afterward.” From a governance standpoint, for instance, the law claims that you can freeze assets and access bank accounts, but who can do it?

Will you seize the company’s assets, the directors in charge of it, or the people committing fraud there? According to Mirror, Dr. Kassem said this must be resolved before the measure becomes law.

She added that if a case gets to court, it can lead to further problems later. She said: “This needs to be resolved because you will have to deal with another problem, at least in court, stating who the organization’s guiding mind is.

The organization cannot be handled in the same manner as dealing directly with individuals since it has its legal thinking. The bill should have fewer flaws and a greater chance of recovery if resolved. Ms. Kassem also criticized the measure for assuming that financial motivations cause fraud. An unhappy worker may pose just as much of a threat as someone with economic interests.

To collect the money, officials can withdraw a large sum from a person’s account or set up recurring payments. According to NHS anti-fraud officers, other public entities may also be able to exercise the powers. There is much more value to be gained, NHS counter-fraud authority chief executive Alex Rothwell told lawmakers.

The bill will significantly aid our ability to collect more money from those accused of fraud. Speaking about the types of cases in which the powers could be applied, he stated: “The bill gives us an incredible opportunity to recover more funds, and I think we would use it extensively when it comes to pursuing criminal justice outcomes in relatively low-value cases – perhaps individuals who have taken £5,000 or £10,000, who have been exited through human resources processes, or who have simply left the organization.