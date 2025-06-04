E2E Networks Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

E2E Networks Ltd is an Indian technology company that specializes in providing cloud computing and data center solutions. The company offers a range of services, including cloud infrastructure, managed hosting, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to businesses looking for reliable and scalable IT services. E2E Networks Share Price on NSE as of 4 June 2025 is 2,816.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on E2E Networks Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

E2E Networks Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 2,928.00

High: 2,947.50

Low: 2,804.70

Mkt cap: 5.62KCr

P/E ratio: 103.49

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 5,487.65

52-wk low: 1,320.10

E2E Networks Share Price Chart

E2E Networks Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

E2E Networks Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹5,500 2026 ₹6,740 2027 ₹7,465 2028 ₹8,235 2029 ₹9,356 2030 ₹10,500

E2E Networks Share Price Target 2025

E2E Networks share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹5,500. Here are three potential risks and challenges for E2E Networks Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Intense Competition in Cloud Services : The cloud services market is highly competitive, with major players like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud dominating the space. E2E Networks faces the challenge of maintaining market share and differentiating its offerings, which could impact its long-term growth and stock performance.

Cybersecurity Threats : As E2E Networks provides cloud and data center services, it is vulnerable to cybersecurity risks. A significant data breach or cyberattack could harm its reputation, lead to financial losses, and affect investor confidence, which could negatively impact the share price.

Regulatory Changes: Changes in data protection laws and government regulations, especially related to cloud services and data storage, can pose challenges. Adapting to evolving compliance requirements may increase operational costs, potentially affecting profitability and stock price.

E2E Networks Share Price Target 2030

E2E Networks share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹10,500. Here are three potential risks and challenges for E2E Networks Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Rapid Technological Changes : The cloud computing and AI landscape is expected to evolve rapidly. If E2E Networks fails to keep pace with innovations in areas like AI, quantum computing, and edge computing, it could lose relevance in the market, impacting its growth and share price over the long term.

Increasing Operational Costs : Rising costs for energy, infrastructure, and skilled talent needed to support data centers and cloud services could impact profitability. If E2E Networks struggles to manage these expenses efficiently, its profit margins may suffer, potentially affecting stock performance.

Saturation and Market Competition: As the cloud market matures, competition could intensify, leading to price wars and reduced margins. Larger global competitors may capture more market share, making it challenging for E2E Networks to expand its customer base, which could hinder long-term growth and share price stability.

Shareholding Pattern For E2E Networks Ltd

Promoters: 43.6%

DII: 0.84%

FII: 3.82%

Public: 51.75%

E2E Networks Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 944.64M 42.69% Operating expense 242.81M 0.63% Net income 218.67M 120.66% Net profit margin 23.15 54.64% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 427.61M 35.61% Effective tax rate 27.63% —

