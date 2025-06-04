E2E Networks Share Price Target

E2E Networks Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

ByAnkita Vasishtha

E2E Networks Ltd is an Indian technology company that specializes in providing cloud computing and data center solutions. The company offers a range of services, including cloud infrastructure, managed hosting, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to businesses looking for reliable and scalable IT services. E2E Networks Share Price on NSE as of 4 June 2025 is 2,816.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on E2E Networks Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

E2E Networks Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 2,928.00
  • High: 2,947.50
  • Low: 2,804.70
  • Mkt cap: 5.62KCr
  • P/E ratio: 103.49
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 5,487.65
  • 52-wk low: 1,320.10

E2E Networks Share Price Chart

E2E Networks Share Price Chart

 

E2E Networks Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

E2E Networks Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025
₹5,500
2026 ₹6,740
2027 ₹7,465
2028 ₹8,235
2029 ₹9,356
2030 ₹10,500

E2E Networks Share Price Target 2025

E2E Networks share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹5,500. Here are three potential risks and challenges for E2E Networks Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

  • Intense Competition in Cloud Services: The cloud services market is highly competitive, with major players like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud dominating the space. E2E Networks faces the challenge of maintaining market share and differentiating its offerings, which could impact its long-term growth and stock performance.
  • Cybersecurity Threats: As E2E Networks provides cloud and data center services, it is vulnerable to cybersecurity risks. A significant data breach or cyberattack could harm its reputation, lead to financial losses, and affect investor confidence, which could negatively impact the share price.

  • Regulatory Changes: Changes in data protection laws and government regulations, especially related to cloud services and data storage, can pose challenges. Adapting to evolving compliance requirements may increase operational costs, potentially affecting profitability and stock price.

E2E Networks Share Price Target 2030

E2E Networks share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹10,500. Here are three potential risks and challenges for E2E Networks Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

  • Rapid Technological Changes: The cloud computing and AI landscape is expected to evolve rapidly. If E2E Networks fails to keep pace with innovations in areas like AI, quantum computing, and edge computing, it could lose relevance in the market, impacting its growth and share price over the long term.
  • Increasing Operational Costs: Rising costs for energy, infrastructure, and skilled talent needed to support data centers and cloud services could impact profitability. If E2E Networks struggles to manage these expenses efficiently, its profit margins may suffer, potentially affecting stock performance.

  • Saturation and Market Competition: As the cloud market matures, competition could intensify, leading to price wars and reduced margins. Larger global competitors may capture more market share, making it challenging for E2E Networks to expand its customer base, which could hinder long-term growth and share price stability.

Shareholding Pattern For E2E Networks Ltd

  • Promoters: 43.6%
  • DII: 0.84%
  • FII: 3.82%
  • Public: 51.75%

 

Shareholding Pattern For E2E Networks Ltd

E2E Networks Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 944.64M 42.69%
Operating expense 242.81M 0.63%
Net income 218.67M 120.66%
Net profit margin 23.15 54.64%
Earnings per share
EBITDA 427.61M 35.61%
Effective tax rate 27.63%

E2E Networks Ltd Financials

 

E2E Networks Ltd Quarterly Financials

Read Also:- Chambal Fertilisers Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

Similar Posts

BOI Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Challenges For BOI Share Price

BOI Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Challenges For BOI Share Price

BySurbhi Rajpoot

The Bank of India (BOI) is among the public sector banks in India. It started its operation on 7th September 1906 and has its head office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The bank was founded as a private bank but, like other major banks in India, was nationalized in 1969. Today, BOI has turned into one of…

Coal India Share Price Target

Coal India Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Coal India Ltd is the largest coal-producing company in India and a major player in the global coal industry. It is a state-owned enterprise responsible for supplying coal to various industries, including power generation, cement, and steel. Coal India Share Price on NSE as of 26 May 2025 is 401.30 INR. Here are more details on…

Signet Industries Share Price Target

Signet Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

Signet Industries Ltd is an Indian company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of plastic products, including flexible packaging, PVC films, and various other products for different industries. The company is known for its strong presence in the packaging sector, providing solutions to a wide range of customers, from food and beverage to pharmaceuticals. Signet…

Capacite Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Capacite Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Capacite Share Price Target 2025:- The Capacite share price target for 2025 holds growth potential as the demand for infrastructure and real estate projects continues to rise. The company’s expertise in construction, along with a strong order book and use of modern technology, may support its business expansion. The Capacite Share Price on NSE as of…

Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target

Vishal Fabrics Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Vishal Fabrics Ltd is a leading textile company in India, known for its expertise in denim manufacturing. Part of the Chiripal Group, the company focuses on producing high-quality fabrics that cater to both domestic and international markets. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and innovative production techniques, Vishal Fabrics delivers a wide range of stylish and durable…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *