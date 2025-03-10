Ecuador’s Noboa Stands Firm on Migrant Policy, Criticizes Venezuela’s Maduro

Ecuador would not accept deported migrants from other nations, the president declares

ByJammuna

Ecuador government Daniel Noboa stated on Sunday that his country will not accept deported migrants from other nations, and he chastised Venezuela’s government for reportedly refusing planes of Venezuelan migrants deported from the US.

Noboa, who will face socialist Luisa Gonzalez in an April 13 run-off election, stated on X that Ecuador will always take deported nationals from other nations because “we do not abandon our people.” In his article, Noboa criticized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for “rejecting” planes of deported Venezuelans, claiming a “complete lack of empathy.” In his article, Noboa criticized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for “rejecting” planes of deported Venezuelans, claiming a “complete lack of empathy.”

A day earlier, Maduro said that scheduled flights to return Venezuelan migrants from the United States had been disrupted by “this unexplained, tremendous commotion” after the Trump administration revoked Chevron’s permission to operate in the South American country. However, Maduro did not specifically cite the company’s name about the migrant flights. He stated that contact between the two nations, as well as aircraft, had been disrupted. “This is how authoritarian and extremist regimes act, without caring about the fate of those fleeing the situation that they caused,” Noboa said at the time.

Maduro and his administration have consistently rejected US and international sanctions, claiming they are unlawful measures that amount to an “economic war” aimed at crippling Venezuela. Maduro and his supporters have praised the country’s perseverance in the face of the measure while previously blaming sanctions for some economic woes and shortages.

