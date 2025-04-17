Share Market Update – Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025

Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025:- ​​​​Effwa Infra & Research Ltd. is a leading environmental engineering company based in India, specializing in sustainable solutions for water treatment, wastewater recycling, and hazardous waste management. With over 25 years of experience, Effwa has successfully executed more than 1,000 projects globally, demonstrating its expertise in delivering innovative and eco-friendly services to various industries and municipal authorities. Effwa Infra Share Price on BOM as of 17 April 2025 is 240.00 INR.

Effwa Infra Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 239.95

High: 245.00

Low: 234.20

Mkt cap: 555Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 389.15

52-wk low: 147.55

Effwa Infra Share Price Chart

Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Effwa Infra Share Price Target Years Effwa Infra Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 January – Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 February – Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 March – Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 April ₹260 Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 May ₹280 Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 June ₹300 Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 July ₹320 Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 August ₹340 Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 September ₹360 Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 October ₹370 Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 November ₹380 Effwa Infra Share Price Target 2025 December ₹390

Effwa Infra Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 73%

FII: 0.3%

DII: 3.6%

Public: 23.2%

Key Factors Affecting Effwa Infra Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

Robust Earnings Growth: Effwa has demonstrated impressive earnings growth, averaging 45.9% annually, outpacing the construction industry’s average of 32%. This strong performance indicates the company’s effective business strategies and market competitiveness. Expanding Environmental Services Market: The Indian water and wastewater treatment market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%, reaching $2.08 billion by 2025. Effwa’s expertise in this sector positions it well to capitalize on the increasing demand for environmental engineering solutions. Strong Financial Metrics: The company boasts a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 39.56% and a return on equity (ROE) of 37.42%, reflecting efficient use of capital and strong profitability. These metrics are attractive indicators for investors assessing the company’s financial health. Successful IPO and Market Reception: Effwa’s initial public offering (IPO) in July 2024 was met with enthusiasm, listing at a 90% premium over the issue price. This positive market response underscores investor confidence in the company’s prospects. Experienced Leadership and Project Execution: With over 25 years of experience, Effwa has completed more than 1,000 projects globally. Its seasoned team of engineers and scientists enhances its capability to deliver complex environmental solutions, bolstering its reputation and client trust.

Risks and Challenges for Effwa Infra Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Effwa Infra & Research Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

Working Capital Strain: Effwa has experienced a substantial increase in its working capital requirements, which has weakened its liquidity and financial risk profile. If this trend continues, it could strain the company’s cash flows and hinder its ability to finance operations effectively. Client Concentration Risk: The company relies heavily on a few major clients. This concentration means that the loss of any significant client could adversely affect Effwa’s financial condition and operational stability. Market Volatility: Effwa’s stock has shown significant volatility, with instances of investor sentiment deteriorating as the stock fell by notable percentages. Such fluctuations can affect investor confidence and the stock’s attractiveness. SME Listing Risks: Being listed on the SME platform, Effwa’s shares may face lower liquidity and higher volatility compared to mainboard listings. This can make it more challenging for investors to enter or exit positions without impacting the stock price. ​ Regulatory and Legal Challenges: Potential litigation and changes in legal regulations could increase the company’s expenses and operational complexities. Navigating these challenges requires careful compliance and risk management strategies. ​

