Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Net profit up 18% YoY to ₹1,170 crore, sales up 19%

In the October-December quarter of fiscal year 2024-25, automakers’ revenue from operations increased by 19% to ₹4,888 crore, up from ₹4,116 crore in the same quarter last year.

Eicher Motors manufactures Royal Enfield motorbikes and other vehicles classified as lorries and buses. Royal Enfield’s third-quarter costs increased by 22% to ₹3,965 crore, compared to ₹3,249 crore in the same period last year. “With a robust and broad product range, we are well-positioned to address the changing demands of riders worldwide. Even though the commercial vehicle sector remained slow, VE Commercial Vehicles increased volumes quarter after quarter, increasing market share in all segments. With this momentum in both the motorcycle and commercial vehicle divisions, we are sure of sustained success in the future,” stated Eicher Motors’ managing director, Siddhartha Lal.

Eicher Motors Share Price:

Eicher Motors Ltd shares finished 1.16 percent down at ₹5,310.70 on Monday, down from ₹5,372.80 at the previous close. On February 10, after market hours, the business revealed its results. According to statistics from the BSE website, shares peaked at ₹5,551.75 on February 4, 2025, and fell to ₹3,675 on March 19, 2024. As of February 10, the company’s market capitalization was at ₹1,45,583.53 crore. Eicher Motors shares have returned 185% to investors over the previous five years and 37.60% over the last year. The stock is up 9.06 percent year to date (YTD).