Eleganz Interiors IPO Date, Price, GMP, Review: Get more Updates

Eleganz Interiors Limited’s IPO has a ₹35 Grey Market Premium as of February 6, 2025, with a price range of ₹123 to ₹130 per share. The subscription window is available from February 7 to February 11, 2025, and each lot contains 1000 shares. Eleganz Interiors Limited’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) is now ₹35 as of February 6, 2025. This estimate aligns with the IPO price range of ₹123 to ₹130 per share.

Eleganz Interiors Limited’s IPO Review:

Eleganz Interiors Limited’s financial performance for September 30, 2024 indicates assets of ₹233.99 crores. Revenue reached ₹192.4 crore, indicating a strong corporate growth trend. The firm generated a profit after tax of ₹9.53 crore, showing high profitability. The company’s net value for the time was ₹70.9 crore, with reserves and surplus of ₹54.31 crore. Total borrowings were at ₹31.7 crore, indicating a reasonable debt level. Eleganz Interiors Limited’s overall financial indicators point to a strong growth trajectory until September 30, 2024.

Eleganz Interiors Ltd.:

Eleganz Interiors Limited, established in 1996, offers interior design solutions for corporate offices, labs, airport lounges, and commercial spaces. The firm specializes in fit-out services and competes in domestic tenders for design and build (D&B) and general contracting (GC) services. It uses trained personnel to ensure timely project completion and quality compliance.

How Do I Apply For Eleganz Interiors Limited’s IPO?

To apply for Eleganz Interiors Limited’s IPO via Alice Blue, complete these steps: