Elon Musk’s Politics Spark Tesla Boycott—Protests Erupt in Lisbon and Beyond!

Elon Musk is no stranger to controversy, but his recent political endorsements have sparked a new level of backlash. Protests have broken out in Lisbon, Portugal, as activists call for a boycott of Tesla, citing Musk’s support for far-right political figures across Europe.

The demonstration in Lisbon saw protesters gather outside a Tesla showroom, holding signs that read “Boycott Tesla” and chanting against Musk’s influence on global politics. The protest comes amid concerns that Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has become a tool for promoting right-wing agendas in countries like Germany, Britain, Italy, and Romania.

While Musk hasn’t directly engaged in Portugal’s political landscape, the rise of the far-right Chega party, now the country’s third-largest, has fueled worries about growing extremism. Protesters argue that public figures like Musk play a role in shaping political discourse, and they are using their voices—and wallets—to push back.

Tesla Sales Take a Hit Amid Boycott Calls

The impact of this growing controversy is already being felt. Tesla’s European sales plunged 45% in January compared to the same period last year, a stark contrast to the 37% growth seen by its competitors. Some analysts believe that Musk’s political stances are beginning to alienate potential customers, particularly in Europe, where social and political concerns often influence consumer behavior.

Despite Tesla’s leadership in the EV market, the company is facing increasing competition from rivals like BYD, Volkswagen, and other traditional automakers expanding their electric vehicle offerings. If consumer sentiment continues to shift against Tesla, the company’s market dominance could be at risk.

Protests Escalate in the U.S. and Beyond

The Lisbon protest is just the latest in a series of demonstrations against Tesla. In the U.S., protesters have taken their anger directly to Tesla showrooms, charging stations, and dealerships.

In Manhattan, more than 350 protesters occupied a Tesla showroom, leading to multiple arrests. In some extreme cases, demonstrations have escalated to vandalism, with incidents involving Molotov cocktails and firearms reported at Tesla locations.

While many protests remain peaceful, the escalation of anti-Tesla sentiment is raising concerns about Musk’s ability to separate his business ventures from his personal politics.

What’s Next for Tesla?

With boycotts gaining traction and sales in decline, Tesla is facing one of its biggest public relations crises to date. The company has yet to respond directly to the protests, but Musk’s continued political activity could further inflame tensions.

As Tesla prepares for upcoming earnings reports and new product launches, investors will be watching closely to see if this backlash has a long-term impact on the company’s financial health.

One thing is clear: Elon Musk’s political influence is no longer just a personal matter—it’s having real-world consequences for Tesla’s global brand and sales.