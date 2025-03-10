Elon Musk’s Politics Spark Tesla Boycott—Protests Erupt in Lisbon and Beyond!

Elon Musk’s Politics Spark Tesla Boycott—Protests Erupt in Lisbon and Beyond!

ByKaushiki

Elon Musk is no stranger to controversy, but his recent political endorsements have sparked a new level of backlash. Protests have broken out in Lisbon, Portugal, as activists call for a boycott of Tesla, citing Musk’s support for far-right political figures across Europe.

The demonstration in Lisbon saw protesters gather outside a Tesla showroom, holding signs that read “Boycott Tesla” and chanting against Musk’s influence on global politics. The protest comes amid concerns that Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has become a tool for promoting right-wing agendas in countries like Germany, Britain, Italy, and Romania.

While Musk hasn’t directly engaged in Portugal’s political landscape, the rise of the far-right Chega party, now the country’s third-largest, has fueled worries about growing extremism. Protesters argue that public figures like Musk play a role in shaping political discourse, and they are using their voices—and wallets—to push back.

Tesla Sales Take a Hit Amid Boycott Calls

The impact of this growing controversy is already being felt. Tesla’s European sales plunged 45% in January compared to the same period last year, a stark contrast to the 37% growth seen by its competitors. Some analysts believe that Musk’s political stances are beginning to alienate potential customers, particularly in Europe, where social and political concerns often influence consumer behavior.

Despite Tesla’s leadership in the EV market, the company is facing increasing competition from rivals like BYD, Volkswagen, and other traditional automakers expanding their electric vehicle offerings. If consumer sentiment continues to shift against Tesla, the company’s market dominance could be at risk.

Protests Escalate in the U.S. and Beyond

The Lisbon protest is just the latest in a series of demonstrations against Tesla. In the U.S., protesters have taken their anger directly to Tesla showrooms, charging stations, and dealerships.

In Manhattan, more than 350 protesters occupied a Tesla showroom, leading to multiple arrests. In some extreme cases, demonstrations have escalated to vandalism, with incidents involving Molotov cocktails and firearms reported at Tesla locations.

While many protests remain peaceful, the escalation of anti-Tesla sentiment is raising concerns about Musk’s ability to separate his business ventures from his personal politics.

What’s Next for Tesla?

With boycotts gaining traction and sales in decline, Tesla is facing one of its biggest public relations crises to date. The company has yet to respond directly to the protests, but Musk’s continued political activity could further inflame tensions.

As Tesla prepares for upcoming earnings reports and new product launches, investors will be watching closely to see if this backlash has a long-term impact on the company’s financial health.

One thing is clear: Elon Musk’s political influence is no longer just a personal matter—it’s having real-world consequences for Tesla’s global brand and sales.

Similar Posts

Ircon International up 2% on bagging Rs 194 cr-order from Central Railway
|

Ircon International shares rise 2% on a ₹194 crore order from Central Railway

ByJammuna

On February 10, 2025, Ircon International’s shares increased 2.22% to an intraday high of ₹193.20 after the company’s deal with Central Railway for ₹194.45 crore.   New order from Central Railway: Ircon International was awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) by Central Railway for the survey, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 665 towers…

Bajaj Fin gets $400 million IFC loan for EV lending

Bajaj Fin gets $400 million IFC loan for EV lending

ByKaushiki

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with Bajaj Finance to provide a $400 million loan to the company in order to support women-owned microenterprises and women micro-borrowers, as well as to increase access to climate finance for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy-efficient consumer goods. This is a component of the $1 billion debt-raising plan…

Nykaa share price zooms over 5%, touches 2-week high on healthy Q3FY25 update: Check All Updates Here

Nykaa share price zooms over 5%, touches 2-week high on healthy Q3FY25 update: Check All Updates Here

ByKaushiki

Nykaa’s parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, saw its shares soar by 5.3% in intraday trade on Monday, January 6, reaching a 2-week high of ₹176.60 per share. This strong response from investors comes after the company released its Q3 FY25 business update on January 5. Q3 Update The company announced a strong performance in Q3…

CSB Bank shares soar over 6.5% after gross advances, total deposits rise in Q3: Know More Here

CSB Bank shares soar over 6.5% after gross advances, total deposits rise in Q3: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

After CSB Bank’s Q3FY25 business update was released, the bank’s shares jumped 6.65% to ₹334.90 during Thursday, January 2’s early trading session. The private sector lender reported robust growth in advances and deposits in an exchange filing on Wednesday. In Q3FY25, the bank’s gross advance was ₹28,914 crore, a significant 26.45% rise over Q3FY24’s ₹22,867…

Massive Rally! Route Mobile Jumps 12% After Proximus-Nokia Partnership

Massive Rally! Route Mobile Jumps 12% After Proximus-Nokia Partnership

ByKaushiki

Shares of Route Mobile Ltd. surged 12% as investors reacted positively to a major development in the telecom and cloud communication industry. The rally comes after Proximus Group, which owns Route Mobile, announced a strategic partnership with Nokia to accelerate the expansion of Network APIs, a move that could unlock significant revenue opportunities. The partnership…

Germany’s Crunch Election Grips Market Wanting

Germany’s Tough Election Makes the Market Want to Spend More

ByMeena Sivarajan

With markets forecasting the end of an era of restrained fiscal policy, Germany’s most consequential election in years sets the stage for a shift toward more expenditure. Following Germany’s conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz’s resounding victory in Sunday’s federal election, the euro increased by 0.7% in Asian trade, as anticipated. Bond futures declined slightly, while…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *