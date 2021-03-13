Emergency Alert: Snow, Ice, and Bone-Chilling Cold to Disrupt Lives in 4 States!

A powerful winter storm is sweeping across the Midwest, leaving a trail of snow and biting winds in its path. North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are all under winter weather warnings as the storm intensifies. If you’re in these areas, get ready for some tough conditions.

Blowing Snow Could Make Travel Dangerous

The snow that is blowing is the storm’s greatest threat since it will make driving hazardous and limit visibility. Whiteout conditions are likely to occur on the road, and things can swiftly get worse. If you can avoid traveling, now’s the time to stay put—especially since roads could be slick and hard to navigate.

How Much Snow Are We Expecting?

The snow totals will vary depending on where you are. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect over the next 24 hours:

North Dakota : 4 to 6 inches, with some areas potentially seeing even more.

: 4 to 6 inches, with some areas potentially seeing even more. South Dakota : Snowfall could range from 4 to 8 inches.

: Snowfall could range from 4 to 8 inches. Minnesota : The southern and central parts of the state may see 5 to 10 inches.

: The southern and central parts of the state may see 5 to 10 inches. Wisconsin: Expect 3 to 7 inches of snow, with northern areas getting the heaviest amounts.

Wind Chill Will Make It Feel Even Colder

It’s not just the snow you have to worry about. The wind will pick up, creating dangerously low wind chill temperatures. It could feel as cold as -20°F (-29°C), which is enough to put you at risk for frostbite and hypothermia if you’re exposed for too long. Dress in layers, keep your skin covered, and limit your time outdoors.

Travel and Safety Risks

This storm isn’t just making it hard to drive—it could also lead to flight delays and cancellations. If you don’t have to go anywhere, it’s probably a good idea to stay home. Even if you do, it’s a good time to prepare in case you get stuck or there are power outages.

Stay Safe and Stay Prepared

Being ready is the greatest way to weather this storm. In the event of a power outage, make sure you have necessities like food, drink, and a fully charged phone. Pay attention to the weather and heed any guidance given by local authorities. Make sure you have emergency supplies in your car and a strategy in case things worsen if you’re in a vulnerable region.

You can stay safe during this winter storm by being aware and taking the appropriate safety measures.