EPL Ltd, formerly known as Essel Propack Limited, is a global leader in the manufacturing of laminated tubes. Established in 1982, the company specializes in packaging solutions for industries like personal care, pharmaceuticals, food, and home care.

With its headquarters in Mumbai, India, EPL operates in over 20 countries, delivering innovative and eco-friendly packaging solutions to clients worldwide. The company is known for its advanced technology and commitment to sustainability, offering recyclable and sustainable tube packaging options. EPL Share Price on NSE as of 9 June 2025 is 240.29 INR. Here will provide you more details on EPL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

EPL Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 242.00

High: 242.90

Low: 238.06

Mkt cap: 7.68KCr

P/E ratio: 21.40

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 289.90

52-wk low: 175.28

EPL Share Price Chart

EPL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

EPL Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹290 2026 ₹340 2027 ₹390 2028 ₹440 2029 ₹495 2030 ₹550

EPL Share Price Target 2025

EPL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹290. Here are four key factors that could affect EPL Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Increased Adoption of Premium Packaging: As global brands move towards high-quality and visually appealing packaging, EPL’s advanced laminated tubes can capture more market demand, driving revenue growth. Focus on Innovation and Customization: Offering innovative, customized packaging solutions tailored to specific industries like personal care and pharmaceuticals can strengthen EPL’s competitive edge and client base. Global Sustainability Trends: Growing environmental awareness and stricter regulations on plastic packaging can increase demand for EPL’s recyclable and sustainable tube packaging, boosting its market potential. Geographical Expansion: Strengthening its operations in key markets such as North America and Europe, while exploring untapped regions, can help EPL diversify its revenue streams and mitigate regional risks.

EPL Share Price Target 2030

EPL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹550. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact EPL Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Raw Material Costs: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, particularly plastics and laminates, could increase production costs, affecting profit margins and financial stability. Regulatory Pressures: Stricter environmental regulations and policies on packaging materials might require significant investments in R&D and compliance, potentially impacting profitability. Technological Disruption: Rapid advancements in packaging technologies by competitors could pose a challenge if EPL fails to innovate and adapt to evolving industry standards. Global Economic Uncertainty: Economic slowdowns or geopolitical tensions in key markets could disrupt operations, reduce demand, or impact revenues, posing risks to long-term growth.

Shareholding Pattern For EPL Ltd

Promoters: 51.31%

Retail and Others: 21.19%

FII: 16.51%

Mutual Funds: 8.55%

DII: 2.43%

EPL Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 42.13B 7.59% Operating expense 19.41B 9.16% Net income 3.59B 68.39% Net profit margin 8.52 56.62% Earnings per share 11.33 38.74% EBITDA 8.80B 25.73% Effective tax rate 13.69% —

