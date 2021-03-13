Excelerate Energy: Analyst Upgrades and Future Prospects

Barclays increased their price objective for Excelerate Energy, Inc. from $31.00 to $32.00 on Friday, causing the stock to rise 6.3%. At the moment, Barclays has rated the stock as overweight. Excelerate Energy last traded at $31.26 after reaching a peak of $31.37. Midday trading saw 107,775 shares exchange hands, a 46% decrease from the average session volume of 198,127 shares. The last closing price of the stock was $29.40.

Several additional studies have addressed EE. In a research note released on Friday, January 31st, Morgan Stanley reiterated its “underweight” rating and raised its target price on Excelerate Energy shares from $25.00 to $29.00. In a research note released on Tuesday, January 7th, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed its “underweight” rating and set a price objective of $31.00 (up from $22.00) on Excelerate Energy shares. In an analysis released on Wednesday, December 4th, Stephens raised their price target for Excelerate Energy shares from $28.00 to $36.00, assigning the company an “overweight” rating.

In a research report on Wednesday, December 18th, Northland Securities provided an “outperform” rating on Excelerate Energy and raised their target price from $29.00 to $37.00. Lastly, in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Excelerate Energy shares from $19.00 to $22.00, assigning the stock an “underweight” rating. The business has been given a purchase recommendation by three research analysts, a hold rating by one, and a purchase rating by three others. According to MarketBeat statistics, the business now has an average rating of “keep” with a consensus target of $31.17.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy:

Recently, some hedge funds have changed their stakes in the business. In the fourth quarter, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its ownership in Excelerate Energy shares by 28.8%. After purchasing 400 more shares of the company’s stock in the last quarter, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now has 1,791 shares, valued at $54,000. In the third quarter, Quarry LP increased its stake in Excelerate Energy shares by 28.9%. Following the acquisition of 409 more shares during the most recent quarter, Quarry LP now holds 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. In the fourth quarter, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its ownership of Excelerate Energy by 3.0%.

After acquiring an extra 494 shares in the last quarter, Sterling Capital Management LLC now holds 17,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,000. In the fourth quarter, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 11.6%. After acquiring an additional 845 shares during the most recent quarter, SG Americas Securities LLC now holds 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,000. Lastly, in the fourth quarter, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. paid around $27,000 for a fresh investment in Excelerate Energy. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

The company’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34, its quick ratio is 4.12, and its current ratio is 4.12. With a market value of $3.25 billion, the company’s P/E ratio is 30.92, its P/E/G ratio is 5.82, and its beta is 1.41. Its 200-day moving average is $26.32, and its 50-day moving average is $30.27.

Additionally, the company announced that it would pay a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27. The dividend payment for investors of record on March 12th will be $0.06 per share. This amounts to a yield of 0.78% and a $0.24 yearly dividend. Wednesday, March 12th, is the ex-dividend date. The dividend payout ratio for Excelerate Energy is 19.20%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. offers globally adaptable liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The firm provides infrastructure development, LNG and natural gas supply, procurement and distribution services, LNG terminal services, natural gas supply to-power projects, and regasification services, including (FSRUs).