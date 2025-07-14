Exicom Share Price Target 2025: Technical Forecast & Trading Outlook

Current stock snapshot: ₹176.99 (NSE: EXICOM) — approximately 60% below its 52‑week high around ₹466 but still above its 52‑week low (~₹125)

1. Market Overview & Context

Company : Exicom Tele‑Systems Ltd — provider of critical power solutions and EV chargers

Business segments and recent Q4 performance: consecutive quarterly losses, including ~₹62 crore net loss

2. Technical Indicator Summary

Daily Trend : Strong Sell across multiple timeframes

Moving Averages : All spanning MA5 to MA200 show Sell signals—0 buy signals total

RSI (14) : ~21.7 → Oversold

MACD : –3.49 → Sell

Other Indicators: ADX, CCI, Williams %R, ROC all signaling sell/oversold

3. Pivot Points & Levels

Pivot (Classic/Fibonacci/Camarilla) : ~₹177.66

Support Zones : Rpivots and volume-based support around ₹174.00 and ₹173.94

Resistance Areas: ~₹183.45 (volume-based), ~₹187.99–₹190 region where MAs cluster → potential resistance on rise

4. Price Target Scenarios for 2025

Base Forecast (Technical Outlook)

Current technical picture suggests cautious view with short-term rebound possible if support holds:

Target Zone A (Short-term bounce) : ₹183 – ₹188 (if support at ~₹174 holds)

Target Zone B (Medium term recovery) : ₹190 – ₹205 (breaking above MA200 / resistance)

3‑Month Upside Potential: +18% range (~₹206–₹265) per StockInvest.us model

Broker / Analyst Consensus (if any)

No current visible analyst target due to negative sentiment; but peer valuation and industry P/E (~105x vs Exicom’s negative P/E) suggest valuation gap

5. Technical Interpretation & Trading Strategy

Oversold Condition (RSI ~21): short-term bounce may be possible

But MA trend remains firmly bearish : all moving averages signal sell → requires sustained positive trigger for technical reversal

Watch support : support near ₹174‑₹175; breach may lead to further downside

Break above resistance zone (~₹183‑190) could offer entry for speculative bounce

6. Risks & Cautionary Points

Consecutive loss-making quarters; weak fundamentals

High beta (~1.2) and volatility — share moved ~−60% in past year

Earnings, liquidity, and rights issue developments may significantly alter technical posture

7. Summary Table