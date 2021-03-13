Exicom Share Price Target 2025:- Exicom’s share price target for 2025 will depend on the growing demand for EV charging solutions, expansion into global markets, and technological advancements. The company’s focus on innovation and strategic partnerships can drive future growth. However, challenges such as supply chain risks, client concentration, and intense competition may impact its performance. Regulatory changes and currency fluctuations could also affect profitability. Exicom Share Price on NSE as of 12 February 2025 is 580.05 INR.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 583.75

High: 587.55

Low: 551.55

Mkt cap: 19.83KCr

P/E ratio: 50.66

Div yield: 0.13%

52-wk high: 947.90

52-wk low: 281.00

Exicom Share Price Chart

Exicom Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Exicom Share Price Target Years Exicom Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Exicom Share Price Target 2025 January ₹245 Exicom Share Price Target 2025 February ₹190 Exicom Share Price Target 2025 March ₹240 Exicom Share Price Target 2025 April ₹270 Exicom Share Price Target 2025 May ₹300 Exicom Share Price Target 2025 June ₹330 Exicom Share Price Target 2025 July ₹360 Exicom Share Price Target 2025 August ₹390 Exicom Share Price Target 2025 September ₹430 Exicom Share Price Target 2025 October ₹470 Exicom Share Price Target 2025 November ₹510 Exicom Share Price Target 2025 December ₹550

Exicom Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 69.57%

FII: 0.73%

DII: 5.65%

Public: 24.04%

Key Factors Affecting Exicom Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that could influence Exicom Tele-Systems Limited’s share price target for 2025:

Expansion of the EV Charging Market: As a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, Exicom’s growth is closely tied to the increasing adoption of EVs in India and globally. The company’s plans to significantly boost production capacity, including a new plant in Hyderabad, aim to meet rising demand. Diversification of Revenue Streams: Currently, a substantial portion of Exicom’s revenue comes from its critical power segment, which includes lithium-ion batteries and power systems for telecom enterprises. The company’s strategy to have its EV charger business contribute to half of its annual revenue by 2030 indicates a significant shift towards diversification. Technological Advancements and Innovation: Continuous innovation in EV charging technology and power management solutions can enhance Exicom’s competitive edge, attract more clients, and open new market opportunities. Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships: Exicom’s acquisition of Australian company Tritium, which has a manufacturing facility in the U.S., is expected to expand its global footprint and access to advanced technologies, potentially driving growth. Government Policies and Incentives: Supportive government policies, such as reduced import taxes on EVs and incentives for local manufacturing, can positively impact Exicom’s operations and profitability. Global Market Expansion: Exicom’s plans to cater to EV makers and charging point operators in regions like Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States could significantly boost its revenue and market presence.

Risks and Challenges for Exicom Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Exicom’s share price target in 2025:

Client Dependence: A significant portion of Exicom’s revenue comes from a few key customers. Losing any major client or reduced orders can impact growth and stability. Supply Chain Disruptions: Heavy reliance on raw material imports, especially from China, makes the company vulnerable to supply chain issues, price fluctuations, and geopolitical risks. Competitive Pressure: The EV charging and battery management industry is highly competitive, with both domestic and global players offering similar solutions, which could affect Exicom’s market share and profitability. Regulatory and Policy Risks: Changes in government policies, taxation, or environmental regulations related to EV infrastructure and battery technology could impact business operations and costs. Foreign Exchange Volatility: A significant portion of Exicom’s revenue comes from exports, making it susceptible to currency fluctuations, which could affect profitability if the Indian Rupee strengthens against other currencies.

