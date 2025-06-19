Share Market Update – Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025

Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025:- Fermenta Biotech Limited is an Indian company known for producing Vitamin D3 and other specialty ingredients used in human and animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and wellness products. It is one of the few companies in the world with a strong presence in both domestic and international Vitamin D3 markets. Fermenta also works in green chemistry and environmental solutions, showing its commitment to sustainability. Headquartered in Thane, the company has manufacturing units in Kullu and Dahej, and serves customers in over 50 countries. Fermenta Biotech Share Price on BOM as of 19 June 2025 is 327.65 INR.

Fermenta Biotech Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 334.20

High: 335.00

Low: 327.65

Mkt cap: 974.97Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 449.00

52-wk low: 163.00

Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target Years Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 January – Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 February – Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 March – Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 April – Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 May – Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 June ₹350 Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 July ₹370 Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 August ₹390 Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 September ₹400 Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 October ₹420 Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 November ₹440 Fermenta Biotech Share Price Target 2025 December ₹460

Fermenta Biotech Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 64.09%

FII: 0.02%

DII: 0%

Public: 35.89%

Key Factors Affecting Fermenta Biotech Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors that could influence Fermenta Biotech’s share price target for 2025:

1. Strong Turnaround and Revenue Growth

Fermenta shifted from loss to robust profitability in FY25, reporting a consolidated revenue of ₹481.3 crore (up ~39–57% YoY) and consolidated PAT of ₹76.4 crore from a loss just a year prior. This strong financial turnaround could boost investor sentiment and support higher valuations.

2. Rapid International Expansion

With exports accounting for over 70% of revenue, Fermenta’s international growth is accelerating. Its German subsidiary grew revenue by 412% YoY and the US arm by 81%, reflecting successful global market penetration.

3. Leadership in High-Value Nutrition Ingredients

Fermenta specializes in Vitamin D3 for human (~54% YoY) and animal nutrition (~146% YoY), and has launched plant-based variants like Vitadee Green™, appealing to global health-conscious markets.

4. Strong R&D and Product Innovation

They’ve invested significantly in R&D to create value-added nutritional ingredients—such as spray-dried and oil-based Vitamin D3—and entered new segments like fortified rice kernels, backed by in-house manufacturing and certification.

5. Strategic Diversification into Environmental and Green Chemistry

Beyond nutrition and APIs, Fermenta is tapping into and environmental solutions, with revenue in these segments increasing ~30–88% YoY. This diversification adds stability and aligns with sustainability trends.

Risks and Challenges for Fermenta Biotech Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Fermenta Biotech’s share price trajectory toward 2025:

1. Recurring Quarterly Losses & Weak Revenue Growth

Despite recent turnaround efforts, Fermenta posted net losses of ₹6.94 crore in March 2024 and ₹5.82 crore in June 2024, with full-year sales declining 4–7% year-on-year. Continued inconsistent profitability and weak top-line growth could undermine investor confidence.

2. Valuation Concerns Amid Volatility

Analysts have flagged the stock as technically bearish and noted a weak five-year operating profit CAGR (~–5.5%) and low return on equity (~4.8%). If the market continues to view the stock as overvalued, share price gains may be limited.

3. Leverage on Debt and Interest Coverage

While Fermenta carries moderate debt (debt-equity ~0.42), its recent EBIT-to-interest ratio hovers around just 1.8×. Rising interest rates or higher funding costs could strain earnings and cash flows.

4. Foreign Exchange, Commodity, and Market Risks

The company’s international revenue (~70%) exposes it to FX volatility, especially changes in the rupee against the USD/EUR. Additionally, dependence on API and raw material prices means sudden commodity moves could hit margins.

5. Intensifying Competition and Need for Regulatory Compliance

Even as one of three global Vitamin D3 producers, Fermenta faces entry threats from new players and must maintain strict regulatory standards across multiple regions. Competitor pressure and regulatory missteps could compromise growth targets.

