Filatex Share Price Target 2025: Will This Textile Stock Rebound From ₹58?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Current Price: ₹58.99 (NSE: FILATEX) (As Of July 14, 2025)

Filatex India Ltd, a prominent textile and synthetic yarn manufacturer, is currently trading at ₹58.99. The stock has shown a volatile range between ₹34 and ₹73.39 over the past 52 weeks. Investors are now keen to understand its price potential for 2025 based on technical trends.

Filatex Share Price Chart

Company Overview

Filatex India specializes in producing polyester yarns, contributing to the synthetic textile industry in India. The company maintains a healthy balance sheet with minimal debt and steady earnings.

Key Fundamentals:

  • Market Cap: ₹2,635 crore

  • P/E Ratio: ~20.1x (moderate valuation)

  • Dividend Yield: 0.41%

  • Debt-to-Equity Ratio: 0.11

  • ROE (3-year Avg): 9.5%

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Value Signal
RSI (14) ~40 Neutral
MACD –0.49 Bearish
Moving Averages Neutral Mixed (6 Buy, 6 Sell)

  • Daily Trend: Slightly bearish

  • Weekly Trend: Neutral to weak bullish

  • Pivot Point Support: ₹57.94 – ₹58.50

  • Resistance Zone: ₹59.06 – ₹62.00

Support & Resistance Levels

  • Strong Support: ₹57.94 – ₹58.50

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹59.06 – ₹59.62

  • Breakout Resistance: ₹60.00 – ₹62.00

A breakout above ₹62 may push the stock towards higher resistance levels.

Filatex Share Price Target 2025

Forecast Level Price Range Potential Return
Short-Term ₹60 – ₹62 +2% – 5%
Medium-Term ₹64 – ₹70 +9% – 19%
Analyst Projection ₹52 ~–12% (downside risk)*

  • Entry Point: ₹57.50 – ₹58.50

  • Breakout Trigger: ₹60.00 – ₹62.00

  • Target Price: ₹64.00 – ₹70.00 in the medium term

  • Stop-Loss: Below ₹57 to mitigate downside

Risks to Watch

  • Weak demand in the textile sector could limit upside.

  • Current daily trend is bearish — indicating caution for short-term traders.

  • A break below ₹57 may trigger further declines toward ₹52 levels.

Summary Table

Metric Value
Current Price ₹58.99
Technical Trend Neutral to Bearish
Support ₹57.94 – ₹58.50
Resistance ₹59.06 – ₹62
Target 2025 ₹64 – ₹70
Risk Factor Weak sector sentiment

