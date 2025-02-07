Find Out More Updates about Voler Car IPO Date, Price, GMP, Review

The Voler Car IPO opens on February 12, 2025, and closes on February 14, 2025. Voler Car’s IPO is a Book Built Issue. The firm plans to raise approximately ₹27.00 crores through an IPO, which includes a new issue of ₹27.00 crores and an offer for the sale of up to [.] equity shares having a face value of ₹10 apiece. Voler Car’s IPO price range is ₹85-₹90 per share. The retail quota is 35%, QIB 50%, and HNI 15%. Voler Car plans to list on the NSE on February 19, 2025. Voler Car’s initial public offering will occur on February 17, 2025. In 2024, the firm generated sales of ₹31.45 crores, compared to ₹26.63 ccroresin 2023 .2024 the firm recorded a profit of ₹4.17 crores, compared to ₹2.02 crore in 2023.

Voler Car’s IPO Dates:

Voler Car’s IPO date is February 12, and the closing date is February 14. The Voler Car IPO allocation will be finalized on February 17, with the IPO listing on February 19.

IPO opening date: February 12, 2025.

IPO Closing Date: February 14, 2025.

Basis of Allotment: February 17, 2025

Refunds: February 18, 2025.

Credit date for Demat Account: February 18, 2025.

IPO Listing Date: February 19, 2025.

Voler Car IPO GMP: