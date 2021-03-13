Flooding Nightmare: Atmospheric River Delivers Torrential Rain to California, Oregon, and More

If you’re hearing a lot about “atmospheric rivers” lately, you’re not alone. This weather phenomenon refers to narrow bands of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that can unleash intense rainfall when they make landfall. Right now, an atmospheric river is moving across the West Coast and the Pacific Northwest, putting several states at high risk for flooding.

Which States Are in the Danger Zone?

Right now, the following states are seeing the worst of this storm system:

California : From San Francisco to Sacramento, rain is coming down hard, and rivers are rising fast.

: From San Francisco to Sacramento, rain is coming down hard, and rivers are rising fast. Oregon and Washington : The Pacific Northwest is also getting drenched, with swollen rivers increasing the threat of flooding.

: The Pacific Northwest is also getting drenched, with swollen rivers increasing the threat of flooding. Idaho and Nevada: These states are also bracing for heavy rainfall, which could cause localized flooding.

Flood Warnings Already in Effect

There are already flood warnings in effect, and rivers are rising in several areas:

Skokomish River, Washington: Neighboring villages are under flood warning as the river reaches unsafe levels.

Other Affected Areas: Flood advisories are in effect for a number of counties in California, Oregon, and Nevada. Watch the weather carefully if you’re in any of these locations.

How Is This Affecting Communities?

Significant inconveniences are already being caused by the heavy rain and possible flooding:

Road Closures: Due to flooding, many roads are closed, and in certain places, traffic is either moving very slowly or not at all.

Due to flooding, many roads are closed, and in certain places, traffic is either moving very slowly or not at all. Evacuations : In the worst-hit regions, some cities and towns are advising or mandating evacuations.

: In the worst-hit regions, some cities and towns are advising or mandating evacuations. Power Outages: Strong winds and rain have knocked out power to thousands of homes, leaving people without electricity.

What Should You Do to Stay Safe?

Here are some ways to stay safe if you live in one of the impacted states:

Keep Up to Date: Be careful to frequently check local weather updates for any changes in the forecast.

Get an emergency kit ready: Keep supplies like food, water, flashlights, and prescription drugs close at hand.

Observe Official Orders: In order to keep safe, evacuate right away if local authorities issue an evacuation order.

What’s Next?

While the rain should ease up in the coming days, flood risks will remain high for a while. It’s important to stay on top of updates and be prepared for anything.

Stay Safe and Stay Ready

You should not take this atmospheric river lightly. Prepare your emergency supplies, pay attention to local authorities, and act when necessary. As this storm system passes through, you and your loved ones can stay safe by being aware and ready.