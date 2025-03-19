Zydus Lifesciences shares in focus after FDA approval for prostate cancer

Focus is on Zydus Lifesciences Shares Following FDA Clearance of A Medication for Prostate Cancer

ByMeena Sivarajan

On Tuesday, March 18, pharmaceutical manufacturer Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. said that the (FDA) had permitted it to produce and purchase 60 mg of apalutamide, the generic version of 60 mg Erleada tablets.

Patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer may benefit from therapy with the androgen receptor inhibitor palutamide. At Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (SEZ), Ahmedabad, apalutamide tablets will be manufactured.

In January 2025, IQVIA MAT reported that the yearly sales of apalutamide tablets in the United States totaled $1099.8 million. Since the filing procedure began in FY2003-04, the group has submitted 483 ANDAs as of December 31, 2024, and currently has 420 approvals.

Q3 Numbers:

A spike in the company’s currency gain, which was ₹183 crore for the third quarter as opposed to ₹21 crore for the same previous year, helped boost its profitability.

The company’s revenue increased by 17% to ₹5,269 crore during the quarter, while its net profit increased by 30% to ₹1,023 crore from ₹789 crore the previous year.

During the quarter, Zydus Life’s US formulation sales were $285 million, representing a 29% YoY increase. Additionally, the amount exceeds the $270 million forecast. Nearly 47% of Zydus Life’s total revenue comes from the US.

After the December quarter, Zydus Life’s profits before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were ₹1,387 crore. The firm recorded an EBITDA of ₹1,102 crore in the base quarter. From 24.5% to 26.3%, the EBITDA margin increased by about 200 basis points from the previous year.

As of December 13, the company’s net-debt-to-equity ratio was negative 0.14 times, down from 0.47 times at the end of the previous year’s December quarter. On the BSE, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.’s shares closed at ₹901.15, up ₹7.85, or 0.88%.

Similar Posts

Tata Power share price jumps 3% after Q3 results 2025

Tata Power’s Stock Price Increases 3% Following the Release of its Q3 Earnings

ByMeena Sivarajan

On February 5, Tata Power’s stock increased 3% on releasing the company’s Q3 net profit, which increased by 10.35% to ₹1,187.54 crore. Analysts were optimistic about the stock’s future performance despite revenue growing 5% yearly to ₹15,391 crore. Earnings Impact: On Wednesday, February 5, Tata Power’s stock increased by 3% in early trading after the…

Vodafone Idea share price rises 4.5% : To consider raising funds on 9 Dec

Vodafone Idea share price rises 4.5% : To consider raising funds on 9 Dec

ByKaushiki

Vodafone Idea’s share price increased significantly by 4.5% during Thursday’s early trading. The board will meet on December 9 to discuss raising money. The price of Vodafone Idea’s shares began at ₹8.79 on the BSE on Thursday, up 4.5% from Wednesday’s closing price of ₹8.41. Since November 22, the price of Vodafone Idea shares has…

Asian stocks advance after US small-cap rally: Know More Here

Asian stocks advance after US small-cap rally: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

Asia’s stocks increased following Wall Street’s positive close, propelled by a shift away from megacap tech and into economically sensitive stocks, such as smaller businesses. Australia’s and Japan’s stocks increased. As investors consider support measures for the nation’s second-largest economy, an index of Chinese companies listed in the US increased by about 1% on Wednesday,…

Premier Explosives shares rally 10% on signing MoU to form JV in defence and aerospace

Premier Explosives shares rally 10% on signing MoU to form JV in defence and aerospace

ByKaushiki

After Premier Explosives signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Munition, a division of NIBE Ordnance and Maritime, to establish a joint venture to produce defence and aerospace goods, the company’s shares jumped 10% on Monday to Rs 568.20 on the BSE. In a Friday market filing, the business stated that the joint venture…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *