Focus is on Zydus Lifesciences Shares Following FDA Clearance of A Medication for Prostate Cancer

On Tuesday, March 18, pharmaceutical manufacturer Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. said that the (FDA) had permitted it to produce and purchase 60 mg of apalutamide, the generic version of 60 mg Erleada tablets.

Patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer may benefit from therapy with the androgen receptor inhibitor palutamide. At Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (SEZ), Ahmedabad, apalutamide tablets will be manufactured.

In January 2025, IQVIA MAT reported that the yearly sales of apalutamide tablets in the United States totaled $1099.8 million. Since the filing procedure began in FY2003-04, the group has submitted 483 ANDAs as of December 31, 2024, and currently has 420 approvals.

Q3 Numbers:

A spike in the company’s currency gain, which was ₹183 crore for the third quarter as opposed to ₹21 crore for the same previous year, helped boost its profitability.

The company’s revenue increased by 17% to ₹5,269 crore during the quarter, while its net profit increased by 30% to ₹1,023 crore from ₹789 crore the previous year.

During the quarter, Zydus Life’s US formulation sales were $285 million, representing a 29% YoY increase. Additionally, the amount exceeds the $270 million forecast. Nearly 47% of Zydus Life’s total revenue comes from the US.

After the December quarter, Zydus Life’s profits before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were ₹1,387 crore. The firm recorded an EBITDA of ₹1,102 crore in the base quarter. From 24.5% to 26.3%, the EBITDA margin increased by about 200 basis points from the previous year.

As of December 13, the company’s net-debt-to-equity ratio was negative 0.14 times, down from 0.47 times at the end of the previous year’s December quarter. On the BSE, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.’s shares closed at ₹901.15, up ₹7.85, or 0.88%.