Share Market Update – Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025

Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025:- Forbes & Company Limited is one of India’s oldest companies, established in 1767 and now part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Based in Mumbai, it operates two main businesses: Engineering & Industrial Automation—making precision cutting tools, marking machines, spring washers, and robotics—and Real Estate, leasing and developing commercial properties. The company has modern factories in Aurangabad using advanced machinery and employs around 500 people in these divisions. Forbes & Company Share Price on BOM as of 20 June 2025 is 421.55 INR.

Forbes & Company Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 436.00

High: 436.00

Low: 421.55

Mkt cap: 543.74Cr

P/E ratio: 18.57

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 787.95

52-wk low: 264.35

Forbes & Company Share Price Chart

Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Forbes & Company Share Price Target Years Forbes & Company Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 January – Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 February – Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 March – Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 April – Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 May – Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 June ₹470 Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 July ₹500 Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 August ₹540 Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 September ₹580 Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 October ₹620 Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 November ₹660 Forbes & Company Share Price Target 2025 December ₹790

Forbes & Company Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 73.85%

FII: 8.24%

DII: 0.19%

Public: 17.72%

Key Factors Affecting Forbes & Company Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence Forbes & Company Limited’s share price growth towards 2025:

1. Strength in Industrial Automation and Coding Lösungen

Forbes operates a business segment in industrial automation and coding/marking systems—areas that are gaining traction as Indian manufacturing modernizes and adopts automated, traceable production methods

2. Real Estate Portfolio & Rental Income

Besides automation, the company earns stable revenue through its real estate business, which includes leasing commercial properties and developing assets. A healthy real estate market supports steady cashflows and balance sheet resilience.

3. Untapped Potential in Engineering Services

Forbes has a legacy in engineering and chemical tankers, offering room to scale its residual businesses. Expanding these niche services could unlock long-term value, as noted by rating agencies

4. Broader Economic Tailwinds

India’s GDP is projected at ~6.5% and could climb higher in FY 26, fueled by infrastructure, corporate capex, and rising private consumption. Such macro growth boosts demand for automation, construction, and industrial solutions—core areas of Forbes’s operations.

5. Micro-Cap Valuation & Re-Rating Opportunity

As a micro-cap (~₹490 Cr market cap), Forbes offers upside potential if it scales automation and real-estate segments steadily. Improved earnings visibility could attract broader investor coverage and a valuation rerating.

Risks and Challenges for Forbes & Company Share Price

