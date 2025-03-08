Ford Motor (NYSE F) Stock Faces Mixed Analyst Ratings Amid Price Target

Ford Motor Stock Faces Mixed Analyst Ratings Amid Price Target Revisions

ByJammuna

Despite outperforming the overall market in the most recent session and maintaining a dividend yield of 6.25%, Ford Motor Company’s stock has lately dropped due to analyst downgrades and anticipated profit declines.

Due to challenging market conditions, investors have been closely observing Ford Motor Company’s stock performance, which has been exhibiting deterioration in recent trading sessions. As it navigates a competitive automotive environment, the carmaker faces downgrades from analysts and diminishing profit predictions.

Ford Motor Company (F) finished at $9.61 in the most recent trading session, down 0.41% from the day before. Despite this drop, Ford’s performance outperformed the whole market. A more significant loss of 1.78% was recorded by the S&P 500 for the day. The technology-focused Nasdaq fell 2.61%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.99%.

In light of the company’s recent performance, Ford’s stock dropped 3.6% last month. This fall was less severe than the 15.76% loss in the auto-tires trucks sector. However, Ford’s performance was behind the S&P 500’s 3.48% decline over the same time frame. Market players are paying close attention to the company’s impending earnings release. Ford is expected to announce $0.07 per share in profits.

If achieved, this would indicate a significant 85.71% year-over-year drop. Estimates of revenue are also worrisome. According to the consensus estimate, $35.51 billion will be made. Compared to the same quarter last year, this number indicates a 10.99% drop. Analysts predict $1.37 profits per share and $166.15 billion in revenue for the entire year. According to these estimates, there will be -25.54% and -3.78% year-over-year changes, respectively. The majority of recent changes to Ford’s analyst estimates have been unfavorable. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has decreased 19.24% in the last month.

Performance of Businesses:

Growing apprehensions over Ford’s short-term financial performance and profitability prospects are reflected in this negative adjustment. Currently, the firm is ranked #4 on Zacks. Ford is now purchasing at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03 from a value standpoint. Given that this is less than the industry average of 11.03, the stock could be cheap compared to its competitors.

The company’s PEG ratio is 0.67, lower than the 1.15 average for the domestic automotive industry. The PEG ratio gives standard P/E prices more context by accounting for predicted profit growth. Even more, pressure was placed on Ford’s stock during Tuesday’s midday session, when shares fell 2.5 percent. The stock closed at $9.16 after trading as low as $9.07.

Compared to the typical daily volume of around 78 million shares, the trading volume was about 50 million, a 36% decrease. Recently, several significant financial institutions have changed their assessments of Ford. Wells Fargo & Company kept their “underweight” rating while lowering their price objective from $9.00 to $8.00.

Similarly, the Royal Bank of Canada downgraded its goal from $10.00 to $9.00, giving the stock a “sector perform” rating. The price goal set by Evercore ISI was lowered from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays lowered their price target from $13.00 to $11.00 and downgraded Ford from “overweight” to “equal weight.” The average price target is $11.89. The consensus among analysts is “Hold.”

Earnings Report:

Despite the challenging climate, Ford’s February 5th quarterly results release highlighted some encouraging signals—the company’s $0.39 earnings per share is above analysts’ $0.35 average forecast. The company’s quick and current ratios are 1.02 and 1.16, respectively, while its debt-to-equity ratio is 2.31. The current market value of Ford is at $38.07 billion.

A $0.15 quarterly dividend was just announced by the firm and distributed to stockholders of record as of February 18th on March 3. This translates to a yield of 6.25% and a yearly dividend of $0.60. As the manufacturer navigates difficulties in the automotive industry while retaining a sizable market presence with its variety of trucks, commercial vehicles, SUVs, and luxury Lincoln automobiles globally, investors continue to be interested in Ford Motor Company’s daily stock moves.

Similar Posts

HDFC Bank share price climbs over 3% to hit record high: Know More Here

HDFC Bank share price climbs over 3% to hit record high: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

Private sector lender HDFC Bank rose over 3 per cent in intra-day trades on Monday, November 25 to a fresh record high of ₹1801.90. The stock has now surpassed ₹1,800 for the first time. The rally coincides with a sharp increase in the overall market due to the BJP-led NDA’s triumph in the Maharashtra elections….

Easy Trip shares soar 14% as stock trades ex-date for 1:1 bonus shares

Easy Trip shares soar 14% as stock trades ex-date for 1:1 bonus shares

ByKaushiki

During morning trading on Friday, November 29, Easy Trip’s share price increased by about 14% when the company went ex-bonus. The business announced last Friday in an exchange statement that, in light of the November 20 trading holiday, it has moved the bonus share record date to Friday, November 29, 2024. The issuance of bonus…

Tata Steel to raise ₹3000 crore via issuance of NCDs through private placement

Private Placement would Help Tata Steel Raise ₹3,000 Crore Through NCDs

ByMeena Sivarajan

With intentions to raise ₹3,000 crore through NCDs, Tata Steel’s share price dropped 1.39% to ₹134.35. Despite short-term market swings, stability is intended to be increased through strong credit ratings and financial restructuring. Tata Steel has said it will use a private placement to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to earn ₹3,000 crore. Approved by the…

ITC Hotels shares to be removed from Sensex and other BSE indices today

ITC Hotels’ Stock will be Taken from the Sensex and BSE Today: Get More Updates

ByMeena Sivarajan

ITC Hotels shares were momentarily added to the Sensex and other indexes for passive fund portfolio rebalancing. On January 29, ITC Hotels’ shares went public on Indian stock markets. ITC Hotels Removed from Sensex and BSE Indices: ITC Hotels’ stock will be removed from the Sensex and other BSE indexes before trade starts on February…

NBCC stock up over 4% as stock trades ex-bonus today

NBCC stock up over 4% as stock trades ex-bonus today

ByKaushiki

On Monday, October 7, NBCC’s stock increased by more than 4%, since the scrip became ex-bonus today. The company’s board meeting on August 31, 2024, approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio. NBCC’s board approved the issuing of one fully paid-up equity share for every two existing shares, subject to shareholder approval…

Vedanta Share Price Falls due to a Bad Indian Stock Market Bias

ByJammuna

During Monday’s trading session, Vedanta’s share price fell by more than 1%, indicating the market’s weakness. The Indian stock market is under pressure due to continuous selling by foreign institutional investors and global worries caused by Trump tariffs. Experts believe the ‘Sell India, Buy China’ trend will continue long since Chinese equities remain tempting. On…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *