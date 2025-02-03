Frosty Farewell: Freezing Temps in Maryland and D.C. Before Milder Weather Arrives

Maryland and Washington, D.C. are preparing for one final night of freezing temperatures before a much-anticipated warm-up arrives next week. After several days of bitter cold, conditions are expected to moderate, with temperatures steadily climbing into the 50s.

How Cold Will It Get?

The National Weather Service reports that overnight lows will dip to 20°F (-7°C) in Washington, D.C., while Baltimore will see lows near 26°F (-3°C). Although skies will remain mostly clear, the cold air will linger through Saturday morning, making for a frigid start to the weekend.

Weekend Forecast: A Gradual Warm-Up

As the weekend progresses, temperatures will begin to slowly rise, bringing some relief from the winter chill:

Saturday, February 22 : Washington, D.C.: High of 42°F (5°C) , low of 26°F (-3°C) . Baltimore: High of 43°F (6°C) , low of 26°F (-3°C) .

Sunday, February 23 : Washington, D.C.: High near 50°F (10°C) , low of 27°F (-3°C) . Baltimore: High of 49°F (9°C) , low of 26°F (-3°C) .



While these temperatures are still below seasonal averages, the trend is heading in the right direction, and even milder conditions are expected in the days ahead.

Looking Ahead: A Warmer Week on the Horizon

By Monday, February 24, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s, and the warming trend will continue through the week:

Monday: Partly sunny, highs around 54-55°F (12-13°C) .

Partly sunny, highs around . Tuesday: Mostly sunny, highs reaching 53-54°F (12°C) .

Mostly sunny, highs reaching . Wednesday: Continued mild conditions, highs in the mid-50s.

With these temperatures, winter coats may soon take a backseat, as more spring-like weather begins to settle in.

How to Prepare for the Changing Conditions

Dress in Layers: Mornings and evenings will still be chilly, even as daytime temperatures rise.

Mornings and evenings will still be chilly, even as daytime temperatures rise. Monitor Local Forecasts: Rapid temperature shifts can bring unexpected weather changes.

Rapid temperature shifts can bring unexpected weather changes. Check Home Heating Systems: While temperatures are warming up, chilly nights mean heating systems will still be needed for a few more days.

As Maryland and D.C. say goodbye to freezing temperatures, the warmer days ahead will bring a welcome break from winter’s grip. Stay tuned to local weather updates for any changes in the forecast.