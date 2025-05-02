Share Market Update – Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025

Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025:- Future Enterprises Ltd. DVR (FELDVR) is part of the Future Group, a prominent Indian retail conglomerate. The company was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Mumbai. It operates in the retail sector, providing supply chain and logistics services, general insurance solutions, and office supplies, among other offerings. Over the years, Future Enterprises has faced financial challenges, including significant losses and high debt levels. Future ENT DVR Share Price on BOM as of 2 May 2025 is 3.73 INR.

Future ENT DVR Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 3.73
  • High: 4.12
  • Low: 3.73
  • Mkt cap: 14Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 6.68
  • 52-wk low: 3.20

Future ENT DVR Share Price Chart

Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Future ENT DVR Share Price Target Years Future ENT DVR Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 January
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 February
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 March
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 April
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 May ₹4.50
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 June ₹5.50
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 July ₹6.50
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 August ₹7
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 September ₹7.50
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 October ₹8
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 November ₹9
Future ENT DVR Share Price Target 2025 December ₹10

Future ENT DVR Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 72.22%
  • FII: 0%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 27.78%

Key Factors Affecting Future ENT DVR Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth of Future Enterprises Ltd. DVR (FELDVR) and its share price target for 2025:

  1. Ongoing Financial Distress and Losses
    Future Enterprises Ltd. DVR has been grappling with significant financial challenges. In the quarter ending March 2023, the company reported a net loss of ₹1,422.11 crore, marking a substantial decline from previous quarters. This persistent financial strain raises concerns about the company’s ability to recover and achieve positive growth in the near term.

  2. Corporate Insolvency Proceedings
    The company is currently undergoing a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), with the 18th meeting of the Committee of Creditors held in April 2024. This process introduces uncertainty regarding the company’s future operations and financial restructuring, potentially impacting investor confidence and share price stability.

  3. Diminished Revenue Streams
    Future Enterprises’ revenue has seen a significant decline over recent years. For instance, the standalone total income for the quarter ended March 2023 was ₹8.90 crore, a sharp drop from ₹324.53 crore in the same quarter the previous year. This reduction in revenue generation capacity poses a challenge to the company’s growth prospects.

  4. Market Capitalization and Share Price Volatility
    As of April 2025, the company’s market capitalization stands at approximately ₹15.5 crore, categorizing it as a micro-cap stock. The share price has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹6.84 and a low of ₹3.17, reflecting investor apprehension and market instability.

  5. Negative Earnings Per Share (EPS) and Book Value Decline
    The company has reported negative EPS figures over the past few years, with a basic EPS of -₹47.03 in March 2022. Additionally, the book value per share has decreased to ₹5.07, indicating erosion in shareholder value and raising concerns about the company’s financial health.

Risks and Challenges for Future ENT DVR Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact the share price target of Future Enterprises Ltd. DVR (FELDVR) in 2025:

  1. Ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
    Future Enterprises Ltd. DVR is undergoing a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, with multiple meetings of the Committee of Creditors held throughout 2024 and early 2025. This process introduces significant uncertainty regarding the company’s future operations and financial restructuring, potentially affecting investor confidence and share price stability.

  2. High Debt Levels and Financial Losses
    The company has been grappling with substantial debt and has reported significant financial losses. In the quarter ending March 2023, it reported a net loss of ₹1,422.11 crore. Such financial strain raises concerns about the company’s ability to recover and achieve positive growth in the near term.

  3. Declining Share Price and Market Capitalization
    FELDVR’s share price has experienced a significant decline, dropping 26.67% over the past year and reaching a new 52-week low. The current market capitalization stands at approximately ₹21.42 crore, categorizing it as a micro-cap stock, which may lead to limited stock liquidity and increased susceptibility to price fluctuations.

  4. Negative Earnings and Book Value Concerns
    The company has reported negative earnings per share (EPS) figures over the past few years, with a basic EPS of -₹47.03 in March 2022. Additionally, the book value per share has decreased to ₹5.07, indicating erosion in shareholder value and raising concerns about the company’s financial health.

  5. Unfavorable Stock Forecasts
    Analysts have provided pessimistic forecasts for FELDVR, suggesting that the stock price may drop significantly, with some predictions indicating a potential decline to near-zero levels. Such forecasts reflect the bearish sentiment surrounding the company’s future performance.

