GE Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – GE Stock Price Prediction 2025

GE Stock Price Prediction 2025: General Electric (GE) is undergoing a major transformation with its restructuring plan, which could shape its stock performance in 2025. The company’s focus on aviation, energy, and healthcare sectors offers strong growth potential, especially with the rising demand for renewable energy and advanced healthcare technology. GE Stock Price on NYSE as of 26 March 2025 is 212.13 USD.

General Electric Co: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 210.77
  • High: 212.76
  • Low: 210.25
  • Mkt cap: 22.63KCr
  • P/E ratio: 34.91
  • Div yield: 0.68%
  • 52-wk high: 212.76
  • 52-wk low: 133.99

GE Stock Price Chart

GE Stock Price Prediction 2025

GE Stock Price Prediction Years GE Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 January
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 February
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 March USD 213
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 April USD 215
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 May USD 217
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 June USD 219
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 July USD 221
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 August USD 223
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 September USD 225
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 October USD 227
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 November USD 229
GE Stock Price Prediction 2025 December USD 231

Key Factors Affecting GE Stock Price Growth

  • Renewable Energy Expansion – GE’s investments in wind, hydro, and other renewable energy technologies could drive future growth as demand for clean energy rises.

  • Aerospace Industry Recovery – As global air travel rebounds, GE Aviation’s jet engine and aircraft components business could significantly boost revenue and profitability.

  • Healthcare Division Growth – GE HealthCare’s innovations in medical imaging, diagnostics, and AI-driven solutions could strengthen its market position and contribute to overall earnings.

  • Infrastructure and Industrial Demand – Increased global spending on power grids, industrial automation, and electrification projects could benefit GE’s power and industrial segments.

  • Business Restructuring & Debt Reduction – GE’s ongoing restructuring efforts, including separating its divisions into independent businesses, and reducing debt could improve operational efficiency and investor confidence.

Risks and Challenges for GE Stock Price

  • Macroeconomic Uncertainty – Economic slowdowns, inflation, and high-interest rates could impact GE’s industrial orders and overall profitability.

  • Supply Chain Disruptions – Shortages of critical components, rising material costs, or logistical delays could affect production and delivery timelines.

  • Regulatory and Policy Changes – Shifts in government policies, environmental regulations, or trade restrictions may impact GE’s energy, aviation, and healthcare businesses.

  • Competition in Key Markets – Strong competition from companies in aerospace, renewable energy, and healthcare sectors could limit GE’s market share and pricing power.

  • Execution Risks in Restructuring – GE’s plan to split into separate businesses carries operational and financial risks, and any missteps could lead to increased costs and investor concerns.

