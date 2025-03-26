Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025:- Gensol Engineering is gaining attention in the renewable energy and EV infrastructure space, making it a strong player in the clean energy transition. The company’s growth prospects for 2025 depend on increasing demand for solar power, government policies supporting green energy, and expansion into the EV sector. If Gensol successfully executes its projects and manages costs efficiently, its share price could see positive momentum. Gensol Engineering Share Price on NSE as of 26 March 2025 is 204.40 INR.

Gensol Engineering Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 204.40

High: 204.40

Low: 204.40

Mkt cap: 785.84Cr

P/E ratio: 7.60

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1,124.90

52-wk low: 204.40

Gensol Engineering Share Price Chart

Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Gensol Engineering Share Price Target Years Gensol Engineering Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 January – Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 February – Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 March ₹250 Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 April ₹350 Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 May ₹450 Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 June ₹550 Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 July ₹650 Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 August ₹750 Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 September ₹850 Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 October ₹950 Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1050 Gensol Engineering Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1125

Gensol Engineering Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 62.65%

FII: 0.63%

DII: 0%

Public: 36.71%

Key Factors Affecting Gensol Engineering Share Price Growth

Renewable Energy Demand – With a growing focus on clean energy and government policies supporting solar power, Gensol Engineering could see increased business opportunities.

Expansion of EV Segment – The company’s involvement in electric vehicle (EV) solutions, including charging infrastructure, can boost revenue streams and market value.

Government Policies & Incentives – Policies promoting renewable energy and carbon reduction could benefit the company through subsidies and project approvals.

Order Book & Project Execution – A strong and growing order book, along with timely execution of solar and EV projects, will be key to its financial performance.

Technological Advancements – Investments in new technologies and efficient engineering solutions can enhance the company’s competitiveness and profitability.

Risks and Challenges for Gensol Engineering Share Price

Regulatory Uncertainty – Changes in government policies, tax benefits, or subsidies related to renewable energy and EV infrastructure could impact business growth.

High Competition – The renewable energy and EV sectors are highly competitive, with both domestic and international players striving for market share.

Raw Material Costs & Supply Chain Issues – Fluctuations in the prices of solar panels, batteries, and other essential components could affect profitability and project costs.

Financial & Execution Risks – Delays in project completion, cost overruns, or financial constraints could slow down expansion and impact investor confidence.

Dependence on External Funding – Growth in infrastructure-heavy sectors like renewable energy and EV charging requires significant capital, and dependence on external funding could pose risks if market conditions change.

