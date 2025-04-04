Share Market Update – Genus Power Share Price Target 2025

Genus Power Share Price Target 2025:- Genus Power is a well-known company in the power sector, mainly focused on smart metering solutions. Its share price target for 2025 looks positive due to the rising demand for smart meters and strong government support for digital power distribution. The company’s growth may also benefit from export opportunities and new technologies in energy management. Genus Power Share Price on NSE as of 4 April 2025 is 280.50 INR.

Genus Power Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 288.00

High: 289.80

Low: 274.80

Mkt cap: 8.54KCr

P/E ratio: 36.60

Div yield: 0.21%

52-wk high: 486.05

52-wk low: 236.85

Genus Power Share Price Chart

Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Genus Power Share Price Target Years Genus Power Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 January – Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 February – Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 March – Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 April ₹320 Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 May ₹340 Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 June ₹360 Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 July ₹380 Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 August ₹400 Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 September ₹430 Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 October ₹450 Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 November ₹480 Genus Power Share Price Target 2025 December ₹500

Genus Power Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 39.39%

FII: 22.79%

DII: 3.57%

Public: 34.26%

Key Factors Affecting Genus Power Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting the growth of Genus Power Share Price Target 2025:

Rising Demand for Smart Meters – With India pushing for smart energy management, the demand for smart meters is increasing, which directly benefits Genus Power. Government Initiatives in Power Sector – Programs like RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme) and efforts to reduce power losses support strong growth for power solution providers like Genus. Technological Innovation – Genus’s focus on advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and automation solutions can strengthen its market position and attract new business. Export Opportunities – Expanding into international markets and supplying smart metering solutions abroad can bring in higher revenues and global recognition. Strong Order Book & Execution – A healthy pipeline of government and private contracts, along with timely project execution, is key to driving consistent financial performance.

Risks and Challenges for Genus Power Share Price

Here are 5 risks and challenges for Genus Power Share Price Target 2025:

Dependence on Government Projects – A major portion of revenue comes from government contracts, so delays in approvals or payments can impact cash flow and growth. Project Execution Risks – Any delays or cost overruns in executing large projects can affect margins and investor confidence. Policy & Regulatory Changes – Shifts in government policies related to power distribution or smart metering could slow down project inflow and demand. High Competition – The smart metering and power solutions space is competitive, which may lead to pricing pressure and lower profit margins. Supply Chain & Component Costs – Fluctuations in prices or shortages of electronic components and raw materials can affect production and profitability.

