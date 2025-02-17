Get Interesting Facts about PS Raj Steels’ IPO Date, Review, Price, and Allotment Details

PS Raj Steels’ IPO opens on February 12, 2025 and closes on February 14, 2025. PS Raj Steels’ IPO is a Book Built Issue. The business plans to generate approximately ₹28.28 crores through an IPO, including a fresh issue of ₹28.28 crores and an offer to sell up to [.] equity shares with a face value of ₹10 a piece. PS Raj Steels’ IPO price range is ₹132-₹140 per share. The retail quota is 35%, QIB 50%, and HNI 15%. PS Raj Steels’ IPO will be listed on the National Stock Exchange on February 19, 2025. The IPO date for PS Raj Steels is February 17, 2025. In 2024, the firm generated sales of ₹297.76 crores, compared to ₹225.44 crore in 2023. In 2024, the firm recorded a profit of ₹6.36 crores, compared to ₹3.65 crore in 2023. According to the financials, IPO investors should consider the IPO for the long term.

PS Raj Steels’ IPO dates:

PS Raj Steels’ IPO date is February 12, and the closing date is February 14. The PS Raj Steels IPO allotment will be concluded on February 17 with the IPO listing on February 19.

IPO opening date: February 12, 2025.

IPO Closing Date: February 14, 2025.

Basis of Allotment: February 17, 2025

Refunds: February 18, 2025.

Credit date for Demat Account: February 18, 2025.

IPO Listing Date: February 19, 2025.

PS Raj Steel IPO Market Lot:

The PS Raj Steels IPO requires a minimum market lot of 1000 shares and an application fee of ₹1,40,000.