Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC) is a leading mining company in India, primarily focused on lignite mining and power generation. Established in 1963, GMDC operates in Gujarat and contributes significantly to the state’s industrial growth by supplying essential minerals like bauxite, fluorspar, and silica sand. The company also emphasizes sustainable mining practices and environmental responsibility. GMDC Share Price on NSE as of 4 June 2025 is 365.95 INR. Here will provide you more details on GMDC Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 364.90

High: 375.20

Low: 360.25

Mkt cap: 11.66KCr

P/E ratio: 16.97

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 439.90

52-wk low: 226.59

GMDC Share Price Chart

GMDC Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

GMDC Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹440 2026 ₹460 2027 ₹480 2028 ₹500 2029 ₹520 2030 ₹540

GMDC Share Price Target 2025

GMDC share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹440. Here are four key factors that could affect the growth of GMDC share price target for 2025:

Global Commodity Prices : Fluctuations in international prices of lignite, bauxite, and other minerals could influence GMDC’s revenue and profitability, directly impacting its share price.

Capacity Expansion : Any plans to increase mining output or set up new projects could boost production capabilities, potentially leading to higher revenues and investor confidence.

Environmental Compliance : Enhanced efforts to comply with environmental regulations and sustainable mining practices may attract ESG-focused investors and improve the company’s market valuation.

Infrastructure and Energy Demand Growth: Rising demand from energy and infrastructure sectors, driven by government-backed projects, could increase GMDC’s customer base and drive growth.

GMDC Share Price Target 2030

GMDC share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹540. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact GMDC share price target for 2030:

Commodity Price Volatility : GMDC’s revenues are highly dependent on the prices of commodities like lignite, bauxite, and other minerals. Global price fluctuations could adversely impact profitability and growth prospects.

Regulatory and Environmental Compliance : Increased environmental scrutiny and stricter mining regulations could lead to higher operational costs, delays in approvals, or even disruptions in operations.

Economic Slowdowns : Any downturn in industries like power, cement, and steel—key consumers of GMDC’s products—could reduce demand for its minerals, impacting revenue growth.

Operational Risks: Challenges such as equipment failures, labor disputes, or delays in project execution could hamper production efficiency and financial performance.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74%

FII: 2.15%

DII: 0.76%

Public: 23.09%

Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 28.51B 15.75% Operating expense 17.52B 20.78% Net income 6.86B 11.11% Net profit margin 24.06 -3.99% Earnings per share 21.63 12.07% EBITDA 6.39B 1.49% Effective tax rate 23.35% —

