Share Market Update – Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025

Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025:- Godfrey Phillips’ share price target for 2025 will depend on its core cigarette business performance and growth in the FMCG segment. The company’s strong brand presence, expanding export markets, and diversification efforts could support future growth. However, challenges like strict tobacco regulations, rising health awareness, and higher taxation might impact performance. Godfrey Phillips Share Price on NSE as of 14 February 2025 is 5,769.15 INR.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 5,499.95

High: 5,932.30

Low: 5,268.00

Mkt cap: 29.88KCr

P/E ratio: 33.11

Div yield: 1.09%

52-wk high: 8,480.00

52-wk low: 2,450.00

Godfrey Phillips Share Price Chart

Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target Years Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 January ₹4517 Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 February ₹5940 Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 March ₹6200 Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 April ₹6400 Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 May ₹6800 Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 June ₹7000 Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 July ₹7200 Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 August ₹7400 Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 September ₹7600 Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 October ₹7800 Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 November ₹8000 Godfrey Phillips Share Price Target 2025 December ₹8480

Godfrey Phillips Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 72.58%

FII: 10.63%

DII: 1.98%

Public: 14.8%

Key Factors Affecting Godfrey Phillips Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting Godfrey Phillips’ share price target for 2025:

Cigarette Sales Performance: The company’s core business relies heavily on cigarette sales, and stable or growing demand, especially for brands like Four Square and Red & White, will be crucial for growth. Diversification into FMCG: Godfrey Phillips’ expansion into non-tobacco FMCG products, like confectionery and chewing products, could open new growth avenues. Export Market Growth: Increasing tobacco exports to international markets can contribute to revenue growth, especially if the company taps into new regions. Government Regulations: Any favorable or restrictive policies related to tobacco sales, packaging, or taxation will significantly impact future performance. Consumer Preferences and Brand Loyalty: Shifts in consumer preferences, including demand for premium tobacco products and healthier alternatives, will influence sales performance.

Risks and Challenges for Godfrey Phillips Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Godfrey Phillips’ share price target in 2025:

Regulatory Uncertainty: Strict regulations on tobacco advertising, packaging, and taxation could impact sales and profitability. Health Awareness Trends: Growing awareness about the health risks of smoking might reduce demand for cigarettes, affecting core revenue. Taxation and Compliance Costs: Higher taxes on tobacco products and increased compliance costs could pressure profit margins. Limited FMCG Growth: The company’s diversification into FMCG may face strong competition, making it harder to scale this segment. Litigation Risks: Legal challenges related to health concerns or regulatory compliance could negatively impact the company’s financial performance.

