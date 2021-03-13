Goldman Sachs Purchases 7.28 Lakh Shares for ₹400 Crore, Causing BSE Shares to Rise 4%

Following an 8.5% increase the day before, BSE Ltd shares increased by about 4% on February 20 when Goldman Sachs purchased a stake in an open market transaction. The stock hit an intra-day high of ₹5,845, up nearly 13% in only two sessions.

In an open market transaction on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte bought 7.28 lakh shares of BSE, according to bulk deal data accessible on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At an average price of ₹5,504.42 per share, Goldman Sachs purchased the shares of the Mumbai-based BSE, resulting in a total deal value of ₹401.19 crore. Nevertheless, the vendors’ information was not readily accessible.

The stock reached an intra-day high of ₹5,845 after rising as much as 3.8%. This spike comes after the previous session’s 8.5% increase on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock has increased by about 13% in these two sessions.

Following a 0.4% decline in January 2025, the scrip gained nearly 10% in February. Meanwhile, it has produced multi-bagger gains, rising more than 145% in the past year.

For the December 2024 quarter, BSE’s net profit doubled to ₹220 crores, up from ₹108.2 crores during the same time as the previous fiscal year. In Q3FY25, the top stock exchange had its highest-ever quarterly income of ₹835.4 crore, a 94% increase over ₹431.4 crores in the same period the previous year.

During the reviewed quarter, BSE’s average daily turnover was ₹6,800 crore, marginally more than the ₹6,643 crores registered during the same time last year. With a daily premium turnover of ₹8,758 crore, the derivatives market maintained its robust growth trajectory. This is a massive increase from the ₹2,550 crore in Q3FY24.

BSE’s Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, stated, “BSE showed focus and resilience throughout 2024 amidst challenges on the business and regulatory front by introducing new products and market enhancements and expanding our strategic footprint.”